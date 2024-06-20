Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home The Borderlands movie has received a rating which has left fans perplexed

The Borderlands movie has received a rating which has left fans perplexed

Image from the borderlands movie with the six main characters looking down a hole.
TL:DR

  • The upcoming Borderlands movie has received a PG-13 rating, confusing fans familiar with the game's mature content.
  • Fans are disappointed, fearing the PG-13 rating will dilute the franchise's signature crude humor and gory violence.
  • Directed initially by Eli Roth and later replaced by Tim Miller, the movie's troubled production adds to fan concerns.

The Borderlands video games are rude, crude, and lewd. The mainline games in the series are all rated M, suitable for mature audiences of 17 or over (18 or over in the UK). However, the upcoming movie has received a PG-13 rating from the Movie Picture Association, perplexing fans.

According to the Entertainment Software Ratings Board, Borderlands 3 earns its M rating because it contains “Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, Sexual Themes, Strong Language” and it’s impossible to argue with that – fans of the series will know that the crass, irreverent jokes, mature storylines, and yes, gory violence, are baked into the franchise’s DNA.

As one Reddit commenter put it, the Borderlands games are “40% shooting, 30% loot and 30% comedy.” Borderlands could be considered an antidote to the usual extremely serious themes and atmosphere in most first-person shooters. No Call of Duty game would have a recording of the main villain saying “Jimmy, please make a note: I’m strangling Mister Moorin for bringing up my wife,” and expect it to land.

According to the MPA’s Film Ratings website, the Borderlands movie is “rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, language and some suggestive material.” The trailer, which received mixed reactions, does portray this. However, most fans assumed this was a ‘tip of the iceberg’ situation, where the grossest jokes, sexiest outfits, and biggest guns were being saved for the movie, but that no longer seems to be the case.

Fans are not thrilled about the Borderlands movie’s PG-13 rating

In a Reddit thread discussing the newly assigned rating, there is much disappointment. “They tried to make a movie for everybody that is actually for nobody, tale old as time,” says the top-rated comment. In response to that, another user chimes in with “Exactly. The movie looks like a perfect example of a product made by a committee.”

The thread contains a lot of discussion about the film’s troubled production, with one person saying “Yeah, the film’s production history wasn’t going so well, but this looks like the biggest sign that the whole thing will be a stinker.”

People are also disappointed that they were initially excited when Eli Roth, who is famous for gory horror movies like Hostel, was set to helm the adaptation, expecting that he would be able to capture the ultraviolent tone of the games. However, Roth was fired from the movie in January 2023, with Tim Miller, who had some success with Deadpool, coming in to replace him for reshoots.

All we can do now is wait for the Borderland movie to release on August 9 to see whether it will be the fun, silly romp it could be, or a letdown.

Featured image credit: Lionsgate

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

Image from the borderlands movie with the six main characters looking down a hole.
The Borderlands movie has received a rating which has left fans perplexed
Ali Rees
Netflix sign on a building at sunset. Can see the traffic in the background next to the building.
Netflix CEO says AI won’t ‘take your job’
Sophie Atkinson
A portal swirls in the centre of the image. An American flag is on the left, an Irish flag on the right.
Dublin and New York connected by real-time ‘portal’
Graeme Hanna
Key art for the Netflix/Roblox collaboration, Nextworld Universe. Characters shown are from One Piece, Stranger things, and other Netflix properties.
Nextworld Universe: Roblox and Netflix team up to create digital theme park
Ali Rees
Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery are launching a new bundle streaming service, comprised of Disney+, Hulu, and Max content
Disney joins forces with Warner Bros Discovery to launch new bundle offering
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Image from the borderlands movie with the six main characters looking down a hole.
Entertainment

The Borderlands movie has received a rating which has left fans perplexed
Ali Rees16 seconds

The Borderlands video games are rude, crude, and lewd. The mainline games in the series are all rated M, suitable for mature audiences of 17 or over (18 or over...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.