Mixed reactions as Borderlands movie first look images released

Lionsgate has finally released the first images of the highly anticipated movie adaptation of the “Borderlands” video game series, which has received rather mixed responses.

The film studio has been trying to produce a film based on the action role-playing, first-person looter shooter video game franchise since 2015. It has faced various interruptions over the years, with Hostel director Eli Roth taking the helm in 2019.

Beginning filming in April 2021, the movie finished shooting and production in June that year. However, it faced various reshoots last year, with Deadpool director Tim Miller assisting with filming.

Who is starring in Borderlands?

Fans have been eagerly awaiting to see the star-studded cast, which includes the likes of Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, and his Jumanji co-star Jack Black.

Blanchett, known for her roles in “Lord of the Rings,” will portray Lilith, while “Halloween’s” lead, Curtis, assumes the role of Tannis. Black will lend his voice to Claptrap, Hart is cast as Roland, and Florian Munteanu will take on the ‘Psycho’ class character of Krieg. Ariana Greenblatt, who was most recently seen in the “Barbie” movie depicts Tiny Tina, who is an NPC in the game and an unstable thirteen-year-old explosives expert. The character is seen in the spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Haley Bennett, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Steven Boyer and Benjamin Byron Davis also star.

However, the casting choices have left fans underwhelmed, with some questioning why the roles were not given to less well-known actors. While others had concerns over the number of reshoots and the process it took to get to this stage.

Huge fan of the borderlands franchise….

Hoping to be wrong about this movie which I have really not been looking forward to if I am being honest…the cast looks decent but is Kevin heart playing Roland…? We will see what happens fingers crossed the movie is at leat enjoyable https://t.co/dhLwHXY9wX — Super-Duper Nerd (@chainchomp87) February 21, 2024

I feel like the movie missed the mark on casting. I will hold off complete judgment until the trailer comes out but It doesn't scream the same borderlands the games do. — AOK (@Aokgaming21) February 21, 2024

Some social media users disagreed, saying that the presence of such stars only made them want to watch the film even more.

Jack Black being Claptrap in the borderlands movie is everything — Ethan Herzog 🎙️ (@herzog_sports) February 21, 2024

When will the Borderlands movie be released?

After the official film poster was unveiled on Tuesday, a trailer is scheduled for release on Thursday. The film’s premiere is slated for August 9, 2024.

