Mixed reactions as Borderlands movie first look images released

Suswati Basu / Last Updated: Feb 21, 2024 / Game
Mixed reactions as Borderlands movie first look images released. Film poster shows Jamie Lee Curtis wearing red glasses and red suit, Ariana Gleenblatt as Tiny Tina with rabbit ears, Kevin Hart has gun while wearing a beret, Florian Munteanu wears mask, and Cate Blanchett has red hair and brown jacket.

Lionsgate has finally released the first images of the highly anticipated movie adaptation of the “Borderlands” video game series, which has received rather mixed responses.

The film studio has been trying to produce a film based on the action role-playing, first-person looter shooter video game franchise since 2015. It has faced various interruptions over the years, with Hostel director Eli Roth taking the helm in 2019. 

Beginning filming in April 2021, the movie finished shooting and production in June that year. However, it faced various reshoots last year, with Deadpool director Tim Miller assisting with filming. 

Who is starring in Borderlands?

Fans have been eagerly awaiting to see the star-studded cast, which includes the likes of Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, and his Jumanji co-star Jack Black. 

Blanchett, known for her roles in “Lord of the Rings,” will portray Lilith, while “Halloween’s” lead, Curtis, assumes the role of Tannis. Black will lend his voice to Claptrap, Hart is cast as Roland, and Florian Munteanu will take on the ‘Psycho’ class character of Krieg. Ariana Greenblatt, who was most recently seen in the “Barbie” movie depicts Tiny Tina, who is an NPC in the game and an unstable thirteen-year-old explosives expert. The character is seen in the spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Haley Bennett, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Steven Boyer and Benjamin Byron Davis also star.

However, the casting choices have left fans underwhelmed, with some questioning why the roles were not given to less well-known actors. While others had concerns over the number of reshoots and the process it took to get to this stage.

Some social media users disagreed, saying that the presence of such stars only made them want to watch the film even more.

When will the Borderlands movie be released?

After the official film poster was unveiled on Tuesday, a trailer is scheduled for release on Thursday. The film’s premiere is slated for August 9, 2024.

Featured image: Borderlands / Lionsgate

Suswati Basu

Freelance journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her career also includes a seven-year tenure at the leading AI company Dataminr, where she led the Europe desk and launched the company's first employee resource group for disabilities. Before this, Suswati worked as a journalist in China for four years, investigating censorship and the Great Firewall, and acquired proficiency in several languages. In recent years, Suswati has been nominated for six awards, including the Independent Podcast Awards, International Women's Podcast Awards, and the Anthem Awards for her literary social affairs show. Her areas of speciality span a wide range, including technology, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), social politics, mental health, and nonfiction books.