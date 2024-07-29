Languagesx
Home Final Borderlands movie trailer sparks further concern as fans brand it an ‘insult’

Final Borderlands movie trailer sparks further concern as fans brand it an 'insult'

Borderlands movie trailer. Features four characters.

With less than two weeks to go before Lionsgate shares its Borderlands film with the world, fans are still not convinced.

The final trailer for the Borderlands film was released last Wednesday (July 24) and all hopes and dreams of it being a stellar game to film adaptation appear to have been crushed for many.

The responses to the last insight (before it hits the big screen) into the Eli Roth-directed film are pretty scathing, with user Grant Gabel having said: “What if you just didn’t release this and we all agreed to never talk about this again?”

Another commenter, called Dread Jaws, wrote: “Man, how does it look worse with every ad?”

A user called Stri06 described it as being an “insult to the Borderlands fans. No Borderlands movie is much better than having this abomination…”

People have then gone on to pick apart the editing, casting choices, and script, with fans predicting the movie to be a major flop. If so, this would be a huge contrast to the success of the action role-playing video game franchise which first began in 2009.

Borderlands’ most well-known characters are played by some huge stars like Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Cate Blanchett. But even that might not be enough to appease the audience.

The Borderlands rating continues to confuse fans of the game

It’s not just the trailers that have left a sour taste in mouths, but the film age rating too.

The franchise is known for its signature crude humor and gory violence, with all the mainline games in the series having an M rating. This means they’re suitable for mature audiences of 17 or over.

However, the upcoming film debut has received a PG-13 rating from the Movie Picture Association which has left fans even more concerned as it seems a far cry from the Borderlands they’re used to.

Featured Image: Lionsgate


