Borderlands movie trailer shows loyalty to video game series, bringing chaos and characters to life

The official Borderlands movie trailer has been released, and it promises to include much of the explosive chaos that made the video game franchise by Gearbox Software so popular, reports ScreenRant.

Directed by Eli Roth and co-written by Joe Crombie, the movie boasts several big-name Hollywood stars, including Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Florian Munteanu, Ariana Greenblatt, and Jack Black, who is the voice of a talkative Claptrap.

However, despite the star-studded cast, there were mixed reviews among fans, with some saying film studio Lionsgate UK “missed the mark” with the casting.

The movie includes several characters from the video game series, such as Lilith, Roland, Tiny Tina, Krieg, Tannis, and Claptrap, which indicates its loyal adaptation for the big screen. It perfectly captures the game’s chaotic tone and includes an element of comedy. Meanwhile, weapons, vehicles, and creatures from the games have been accurately recreated.

The movie began production in 2015 but faced several interruptions and reshoots, with the final shoot beginning in April 2021. All work seems to be moving along well with the help of Deadpool, director Tim Miller, who was drafted to help with filming.

You can watch the trailer below:

Despite the movie doing its best to stay loyal to the nature of the video game series, it follows a storyline not seen in the games, although it does continue to involve the concept of outlaws uniting to seek treasure on Pandora, which is described in the trailer as “the weirdest, most dangerous, dumpster fire planet in the universe.”

What is the Borderlands movie synopsis, and when will it be released??

The Borderlands trailer hints that the movie will follow a mission to find Atlas’ missing daughter.

The official synopsis reads: “After returning to her home planet Pandora, infamous outlaw Lilith, is given a dangerous mission and forms an alliance (and potential friendship) with other criminals, including former mercenary Roland, demolitionist Tiny Tina, and her protector Krieg, insane scientist Tannis, and the wisecracking robot Claptrap.

“The mission: find and protect the missing (and important) daughter of a very powerful man named Atlas. Although things may not be as they seem, the girl holds the key to great power, one that can change the fate of the entire universe.”

Borderlands is expected to be released in theatres on August 9, 2024.

Featured image: Borderlands / Lionsgate