The Borderlands movie could finally reveal the meaning behind the franchise’s name

Ahead of the Hollywood blockbuster adaptation making its way to the big screen in a week, the CEO of the video game publisher explains how the Borderlands movie is “part of the whole journey.”

Randy Pitchford is the CEO and President of Gearbox Entertainment Company which developed and published the Borderlands series, the first dating back to 2009.

While any new variations of a video game are usually welcomed by fans, the trailer, age rating, and casting choices have left people worried.

Although the games are all rated M and have become known for being crude and lewd, the movie has received a PG-13 rating leaving fans scratching their heads.

And if the trailers are anything to go by, the film appears to be a loose interpretation of the game. Some fans have even branded the teasers as being an ‘insult to the Borderlands fans.’

In contrast, Pitchford explained in an interview with Game Rant how he believes the movie succeeds in its aim.

“Because it’s a video game adaptation, we get to live in a new borderland between video game and film, and I love that.

“It’s part of the whole journey of what Borderlands is to me — finding that weird spot between things that don’t go together and having fun there, and I think this movie succeeds at that.”

Will Borderlands movie reveal the meaning behind the franchise’s name?

The CEO also hopes the movie will help fans ‘figure out what Borderlands means, as the name of the game has been discussed for decades.

“I don’t know what the main takeaway is going to be, but I have this weird hope that people might figure out what Borderlands even means because, for me, the name has been about taking things that don’t belong together and living in the space between them.

“You know, the borderland between role-playing game and shooter, the borderland between science fiction and western, the borderland between comedy and drama, and the borderland between who characters think they are, who they wish they are, and who they actually are: living in that weird, uncomfortable space between two things that don’t go together.”

Featured Image: Via Borderlands Film on X