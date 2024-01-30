Planet Zoo opens it’s doors to PS5 and Xbox gamers in March

Frontier Developments brings the spiritual successor of Zoo Tycoon to Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 26.

The gaming studio founded by David Braben specializes in simulation games, like the critically acclaimed Planet Coaster and the Jurassic World series of park management titles.

The studio announced via the Frontier newsroom earlier today that “the ultimate zoo simulation is arriving on the console. With full controller support, powerful creative tools, plus years’ worth of features, content, and animals, there’s never been a better time to dive into Frontier’s celebrated creative management game.”

Planet Zoo: Console Edition is a creative management simulator that asks gamers to become the head of a bustling park of wild animals.

Each habitat built for the animals defines the success and welfare of the exotic creatures across four game modes: Career, Franchise, Challenge, and Sandbox, with the standard version swinging in at $49.99.

Players who pre-order the title will have access to three animals in the Pygmy Hippopotamus, Komodo Dragon, and Thomson’s Gazelle.

The game is also cross-platform, with the news release stating that “Players can also join a connected community with console cross-platform sharing via Frontier Workshop, with habitats, scenery, and even whole zoos available to download and share.”

As with most pre-release titles a delux edition of the zoological resource management game is available for a premium, boasting 16 additional animals to maintain. This edition also offers two expanded tropical rainforest and vibrant wetland locations at an anticipated $59.99.

The game announcement also mentions an Ultimate version of the game, including “Deluxe Content, plus a Season Pass granting access to 14 future console DLC packs.” This comes in at $119.99, which is hardly peanuts.

The British Academy Film Awards-nominated (BAFTA) zoo simulator will disclose more details on the Frontier Unlocked livestream on Twitch and YouTube on Wednesday, 31st January, at 18:00 GMT.

Although the game has been released on two of the biggest console brands and not Nintendo’s flagship Switch, the Japanese gaming giant still recorded record sales. He dominated the number of published titles across 2023.

