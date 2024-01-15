Nintendo Switch had more releases than any other console in 2023

Coming in ahead of competitors PlayStation and Xbox, the Nintendo Switch was the console with the most releases in 2023, with 2360 games on the platform. According to GameRant, this is a record for the Switch.

Despite being nearly seven years old, the Switch continues to delight fans. The much-anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, sold over 19.5 million copies in its first five months after release, with over 10 million of those being in the first three days after its release.

In a Twitter/X post, games industry analyst Mat Piscatella, of Circana (a consumer behavior analysis company), said that the information was found by a colleague of his, Anthony Silva. The post was discussing Steam’s record-breaking year.

According to @WeAreCircana 's own @SilvaStandard , the closest any other platform has come in the US is the 2,360 games released on Switch, also in 2023. 14,000 is a lot. "Steam breaks another annual record, launching more than 14,000 games in 2023" https://t.co/f0VlXy7vfl — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) January 3, 2024

The Switch is the third best-selling games console of all time. The only more popular consoles were Sony’s PlayStation 2, and Nintendo’s own Nintendo DS. According to GoNintendo, the Switch sold over 4 million copies in 2023, the seventh year it was available, which beats a long-standing record set by the Nintendo DS for most units sold in the seventh year.

What will be released on the Nintendo Switch in 2024?

Despite rumors running rampant about the so-far unannounced Switch 2 release date, 2024 looks to be a strong year for Nintendo in terms of Switch releases.

Nintendo themselves are releasing several much-anticipated games including a game starring Princess Peach named Princess Peach: Showtime, which is due in March, and a remake of the fan-favorite Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, which doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet.

Switch users won’t be missing out on some of 2024’s most anticipated games either. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (releases today, Jan 15) as well as the upcoming Tomb Raider 1-3 remasters (Feb 14), and Little Nightmares 3 (no release date yet) are all coming to the Switch and are games not to be missed this year.

Featured Image: Pexels