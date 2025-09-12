Home Police in Philippines raid illegal online gambling group

Officers of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) based in the Philippines conducted a raid on an illegal online gambling group.

The raid was orchestrated by the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), the Philippine Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

This resulted in the arrest of seven suspects who were connected to an individual who had worked with the PCSO, but had continued to operate in gambling operations connected to his previously held post, long after his contract had been terminated.

QCPD raid nets seven illegal online gambling suspects

A leading figure in the QCPD, PCSO Shield Chair Orlando Malaca, addressed the media as part of a press event held to detail the gambling raid.

“If revenue to the government ceases (from the result of illegal gambling), this will also be a loss for those who rely on the PCSO,” said Malaca.

The police seized a plethora of mobile devices and gambling paraphernalia that assisted these individuals in allegedly breaching gambling laws such as the Cybercrime Prevention Act (RA 10175), Presidential Decree No. 1602 (Prescribing Stiffer Penalties on Illegal Gambling).

Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda was vocal about his intent to see further illegal gambling cases brought to bear in the near future.

“We hope to bring more cases like this within the year, especially interagency cases such as this, which show how much stronger we are when we work together.”

Philippine police stoic on illegal gambling breaches

Illegal gambling raids are not a rarity in the Philippines. As we reported, the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP ACG) arrested ninety-four individuals as part of a planned betting bust.

Chief Brigadier General Bernard Yang, in charge of the sting, said, “We will continue to intensify our efforts to detect and fight cyber-enabled illegal enterprises, especially those that deceive the public under the guise of legitimate promotional campaigns.”

The raid resulted in the seizure of a Toyota Forerunner, valued at $79,800, a wedding package, and multiple other lucrative items.

The police also arrested 18 administrative staff, 43 head distributors, 19 distributors, and 11 agents, who were “illegally facilitating online and offline raffle draws without the required permits and legal documentation,” said the release.

Featured image: PNP

