Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board levies $72,000 in fines

The Pennsylvania Gambling and Control Board (The Board) has announced fines of $72,000 have been issued as a result of three incident reports.

The enforcement action involves two casino locations in the Keystone State and one video gaming terminal (VGT) that were flagged by the Boards’ Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel (OEC).

Pennsylvania Gambling Board issues fines

In a statement, the Board highlighted the VGT incident was located in Clinton County, under the licensee “Vasas, Inc. d/b/a Lucky Seven Travel Plaza in Lock Haven.”

The owners of the location would each be fined $2,500, with $45,000 being aimed at the license to operate the VGT.

The root cause, according to the OEC was a failure to have trained and “credentialed” employees on duty and that individuals under the age of 21 were able to access the VGT, with two separate occasions where minors accessed these terminals.

The OEC also informed the Board of two separate incidents at entertainment locations, resulting in consent agreements and fines.

Meanwhile, $10,000 in fines was issued to the operator Stadium Casino RE, LLC, of Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia, for allowing a deck of cards, which the OEC determined was “compromised.”

Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, LLC was fined $12,000 for allowing an individual who was excluded access to the table environment and floor to gamble at Hollywood Casino York.

Individuals face sanction by PA Board

The “Involuntary Exclusion List” is maintained by the board and the recent fines were followed by eleven additions to this list. Three of the individuals left minors unattended in vehicles whilst they accessed casino locations.

Being added to the list means the person cannot wager in the state or use any terminals or locations to do so.

According to the report, they included “A male and a female patron who together left two children, ages 11 and 12, in a vehicle in the parking lot of Hollywood Casino Morgantown,” and “A female patron who left three children, ages 2,6 and 12, in a vehicle in the parking lot of Hollywood Casino York.”

The Pennsylvania Gambling and Control Board is strict in its enforcement of any incidents that involve minors as part of the “Don’t Gamble With Kids” campaign that highlights the dangers of leaving children unattended at these locations.

Featured image: Canva

Suswati Basu
