Palworld new Patch Notes: Meet the first ever raid boss

Palworld has launched an expansive new patch that introduces the game’s first raid boss as well as new items, ranch additions, and more.

Releasing yesterday (April 3) for Steam (no release date for the patch on Xbox yet), the new patch has been anticipated since its announcement in March, and there is much hype among fans keen to dive into the game’s new raids. Given Palworld’s unprecedented success during its GamePass launch, Xbox users surely won’t be waiting for too long.

Raid Boss Pals won’t be able to be captured like most of the game’s critters, but they have a chance of dropping Pal Eggs after a successful battle. There are also “extreme” versions of the Raid Boss fight for players who crave an extra challenge.

Some other highlights of the patch include the addition of an automated ore mining site, some new utility items like the Homeward Thundercloud which teleports you home, and the Ability Glasses which show you Pal’s stats. Something every player will be grateful for has also been amended: Negative Pal status will be resolved after the Pal spends some time in the Pal Box (I am sure that’s a good thing despite how dystopian it sounds).

Players will also love the new quality-of-life improvements the patch brings, such as chest filters and relaxed building placement rules. Palworld is currently 10% off and available on Steam for $26.99.

Here’s the full list of additions, tweaks, and balance changes that have been added in Palworld Patch v0.2.0.6

New Content

Implemented the first Raid Boss

You can summon Raid Boss Pals by using slabs at the new Summoning Altar

Raid Boss Pals summoned by slabs are very powerful and can not be captured. Work alongside your base Pals to take on these powerful foes.

Pals Eggs can drop after defeating Raid Boss Pals.

The “extreme” version of the Raid Boss is incredibly powerful and difficult to defeat

New “Training Manual” items have been added. These manuals allow you to give experience points to Pals.

New item “Ancient Technical Manual” has been added. This manual gives you ancient technology points and can be randomly found inside dungeon chests.

New “Recovery Meds” items have been added. Using these meds will slowly recover your HP over time.

New item “Homeward Thundercloud” has been added. When used, this item will instantly move you to your nearest base.

New item “Ability Glasses” has been added. When equipped, you can see Pal’s stats.

New stat boosting items have been added: “Power Fruit, Life Fruit, Stout Fruit”. These items will boost Pal’s stats when used.

Added a new passive “Mercy Hit”. Pals with this passive cannot reduce enemy HP below 1 when attacking.

New item “Ring of Mercy” has been added. When wearing this ring, you cannot reduce enemy HP below 1 when attacking.

New armour “Multiclimate Undershirt” has been added. Protect yourself against both the heat and the cold with just one slot!

New building “Electric Egg Incubator” has been added. This incubator consumes electricity to automatically adjust the temperature to the optimum temperature for each egg.

New building “Ore Mining Site” has been added. This mining site allows you to produce ores from the comfort of your base!

Pals

Kelpsea can now produce Pal Fluids at the ranch

Dumud can now produce High-Quality Pal Oil at the ranch

You can now reduce the weight of metal ore while riding Surfent Terra

Increased the amount of ore dropped while riding Astegon

You can now raise Pal’s rank to the maximum with a single synthesis using the Pal Essence Condenser. (Condensation progress is now accumulated in the individual Pal)

Negative Pal status will now be resolved after spending some time in the Pal Box

UI

While aiming a sphere, it will now display how many of the target Pal has already been captured

You can now check the cooldowns on partner skills for all your Pals on the main screen

Equipment and item stats are now visible on the technology screen, even if you have not unlocked them first

The tutorial has been improved and renamed to “Journey”

You can now show/hide the “Journey” in the game options

Damage number display size can be changed in the game options.(In Raid Boss battles, the damage numbers tend to overlap a lot and it may be difficult to see, so we recommend adjusting the size)

Player

Items dropped by players after death on a dedicated server can now be picked up by anyone after 24 hours of real-time have passed

Added a new “sleeping” player emote (edited)

Base Related

You can now allow/disallow certain work for base Pals at the Monitoring Stand

Chest filters have been added. Select item types to allow or disallow inside chests

Crafted items are now transported from crafting facilities. Selecting “allow transport” when crafting will result in Pals transporting those items to chests when finished

You can now edit your character’s appearance at any time by using the “Antique Dresser”

Building and building piece placement rules have been relaxed

You can now connect stairs facing upwards

Roof pieces can now directly connect to foundations

Triangular walls can now be connected to stairs

You can now force a Pal to work and cancel their break by picking them up and throwing them towards a facility (Pals recover their SAN while taking a break, so be careful!)

Fixed assignments remain fixed, even after bad events occur. Previously, some assignments would change due to certain conditions, but now they will remain fixed unless the Pal is placed inside the Pal Box

Balance Adjustment

Minimum heat and cold resistance have been added to various armour. You will no longer need to take off your heat-resistance armour when it is cold at night in the starting areas!

Reduce the button press time in the egg incubator

Change the pattern for Jormuntide Ignis to something more unique

Added legendary blueprints for some firearms (Dropped from specific enemies)

Corrected the selling price of diamonds

In single-player, it is no longer possible to select the initial spawn point for multiplayer

Blocked the back of the starting area with rocks to prevent players from getting lost or stuck

The increased attack power multiplier of partner skills that increase the player’s attack power while riding has been uniformly reduced from 2.0 to 1.2

Eggs now have a small chance to produce Alpha Pals

Flying and floating Pals are now immune to falling damage

Shop price adjustments

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where treasure chests would become empty when dying in a dungeon, etc

Fixed an issue where the effect that increases the player’s attack power while riding was duplicating and accumulating under certain conditions

Fixed an issue where players were not receiving loot when capturing Pals while mounted

Adjusted the HP of the Legendary Pal and fixed an issue where the difference in HP between the captured Legendary Pal and the bred Legendary Pal was too large

Fixed an issue where Pal would eat while riding.

Fixed an issue where spheres thrown close to wild pals would not hit and be lost

Others

Improved various Pal models and textures

Added and adjusted some sound effects

Many other minor bug fixes

Dedicated Server

Fixed an issue where sorting did not work in the server list

Improved the server list to allow page transitions

Dedicated servers now support various log outputs

Implemented REST API

*Please check the tech guide for details

Cheat Prevention

Fixed a vulnerability that allowed Steam account spoofing

Fixed 7 other critical vulnerabilities

Soundtrack

One new song has been added to the soundtrack. If you have already purchased the soundtrack, please update and enjoy the new song!

Featured image credit: Pocket Pair