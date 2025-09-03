PAGCOR states names on hacked NDRP is not a list of addicted gamblers

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, known as PAGCOR, has clarified that a hacked list of names is not a list of gambling addicts.

They say the National Database of Restricted Persons (NDRP) is actually a “compilation of names of people who are not allowed to gamble such as government officials.”

The state gaming regulator made the announcement on Tuesday (September 2) as they also suggested that the hacked list didn’t come from the PAGCOR website, but was likely obtained from one of its gaming licensees who have access to the NDRP. They have access so they can screen and prevent restricted people from gambling.

This clarification has come after social media posts said that hackers were able to access the NDRP and claimed that the database is a list of gambling addicts. It’s PAGCOR, which handles all areas of gambling regulation in the Philippines, and it’s a government-owned and controlled corporation under the Office of the President of the Republic of the Philippines.

The PAGCOR department of Gaming Licensing and Development (GLDD) maintains the NDRP list, which is still being updated, with more inputs needed from other government agencies.

Hacked PAGCOR NDRP list could have come from one of its gaming licensees

The current database is said to contain over 560,000 names, with many of these being elected officials sourced from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) website.

“The names on the list are not necessarily addicted gamblers; most are government officials who, by law, are not allowed to enter gambling establishments, thus their inclusion in the NDRP,” said Ma. Vina Claudette Oca, PAGCOR Assistant Vice President for GLDD.

“There are also 1,711 banned persons in the NDRP. These are individuals who have been subject to requests for self-exclusion, family exclusion or exclusions initiated by our licensees, but they are not necessarily addicts or government officials,” she added.

There are estimated to be millions of government workers nationwide, so the list is described as being ‘far from complete.’

Featured Image: Credit to PAGCOR