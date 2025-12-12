Home PAGCOR chief Alejandro Tengco denies conflict allegations over family government contracts

PAGCOR chief Alejandro Tengco denies conflict allegations over family government contracts

PAGCOR chief Alejandro Tengco denies conflict allegations over family government contracts. PAGCOR logo over a blurred construction site with workers wearing safety helmets and vests.

The gambling watchdog (PAGCOR) for the Philippines is under fire, as its CEO, Alejandro Tengco, has been accused of a conflict of interest. It comes as Tengco’s family’s construction firm managed to acquire government contracts. The PAGCOR chief has refuted these claims, claiming that he has no direct influence on what the wider government does.

Often quite strict on upholding the law, it’s no wonder that the PAGCOR chief has issued a press release on the matter. The company involved, Nationstar Development Corporation, was founded by the chairman in 2015. It’s believed that his relationship with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., might have had some influence on the decision.

However, the PAGCOR head detailed multiple builds that had been completed since 2015, including a high school and “modular hospitals” deployed during the pandemic. Tengco’s children now run Nationstar, and 14 of the government contracts it has managed to secure have generated P7.1 billion ($120,221,815) since 2022.

The palace has now commented on the matter, with the Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro speaking to reporters: “If this went through the proper process and if this company is still connected to Al Tengco, then we’ll just base our assessment on that.

“It would probably be better if, when someone makes an accusation, they present evidence for review.”

PAGCOR chief in hot water over exposé

The accusations stem from news outlet Rappler, which points out that since Marcos Jr. took over from the Duterte administration, contracts have “more than tripled”. Speaking with Rappler, former finance undersecretary and budget expert Cielo Magno said:

“He is not absolved because a head of a GOCC is a public official. Section 3(b) of Republic Act 3019 prohibits public officials from having a financial or pecuniary interest in any business that deals with the government.”

The PAGCOR head said: “As a legitimate business entity, Nationstar has previous and ongoing contracts with both the government and the private sector, including many local government units.

“These projects have established our goodwill or reputation in the industry and thus, the subsequent projects awarded to us.”

Featured image: PAGCOR, Pexels

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Freelance Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

ADA-compliant casino kiosk consolidating ticket redemption, cash access and payment services
OmniStream Unifies Casino Cash Access in One ADA-Compliant Kiosk
ReadWrite
Smartphone illustrating the tension between gambling warnings and betting promotions
Losses, Warnings and a DraftKings VIP Invitation
ReadWrite
Blank betting account statement with abstract financial charts on a dark editorial background
New York Sportsbook Transparency Bill Reaches Hochul
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of political campaign money and casino tokens before an Alabama capitol silhouette
Tuberville Campaign Gets $130,000 From VGW Amid Alabama Gambling Uncertainty
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of casino chips and a balance scale representing proposed gambling-loss tax deduction changes
Crypto Tax Bill Could Restore Full Gambling-Loss Deduction
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Abstract stock prediction market contract framed by red regulatory oversight
News

Stock Bets Put Prediction Markets Under Fresh Regulatory Scrutiny
ReadWrite56 minutes

Polymarket International and Kalshi have pushed their event-contract platforms deeper into stock-linked and corporate-metric wagers, with Polymarket traders placing more than $220 million across roughly 31,000 stock-related markets by early...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software