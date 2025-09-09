Home PAGCOR chairman pushes for online gambling regulations over an outright ban

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco is pushing for stricter online gambling regulations instead of a total ban.

PAGCOR’s (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation) Tengco spoke at the Light & Wonder iGaming Symposium at Newport World Resorts in Pasay City on Monday (September 8), arguing that regulations will have a more optimal effect on online gambling than a straightforward ban. He claimed that simple prohibition would only drive operations underground and onto the illegal market, removing a much-needed source of tax revenue.

In particular, Tengco advocated for reforms put together and implemented by PAGCOR, which include reducing license fee rates among other policies. This has led to consistent growth in the e-gaming sector, rising by 100 billion Php ($1.8 billion). That accounts for nearly half of the industry’s total revenue.

“The iGaming story in the Philippines is no longer just about growth,” Tengco said. “It’s about how we grow: safely, fairly, and sustainably. We support stricter regulations to protect our people, but we are against a total ban, which will only drive players to illegal operators and result in loss of revenues and jobs.”

The practicalities of PAGCOR’s online gambling reforms

Other reforms put into action by PAGCOR include separating regulatory and operational functions, implementing stronger responsible gaming safeguards, advocating for stricter advertising standards, the upcoming launch of a 24/7 helpline for those most vulnerable, and the adoption of digital tools such as the PAGCOR Guarantee portal and AI-driven monitoring systems.

Speaking to various industry stakeholders, Tengco highlighted the importance of what he described as “compliance by design” in the sector’s operations. Companies must follow anti-money laundering regulations, strengthen their KYC (Know Your Customer) guidelines, and fully support PAGCOR’s Responsible Gaming initiatives.

“With responsible growth, compliance, and transparency, the Philippines can develop a safer, stronger, and globally competitive iGaming industry,” he added.

Featured image: PAGCOR

