Home Over 2,000 GameSense advisors added at MGM Resorts

Over 2,000 GameSense advisors added at MGM Resorts

Green background with 'GameSense' logo in the middle. Over 2,000 GameSense advisors added at MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts now has GameSense advisors located across more than 20 properties nationwide, with more than 2,000 employees focusing on its responsible gaming program.

The GameSense program was first licensed to MGM Resorts in 2017, and it has since been integrated across the company, with this offering players information on how gambling works, how to set responsible limits, and providing accessible resources so people can receive support and assistance.

These advisors consist of frontline and executive MGM Resorts employees working in more than 30 company departments.

MGM Resorts: number of GameSense advisors has risen

The milestone is said to have been reached following a recent training session at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, with similar sessions having been conducted for employees at properties across the U.S and in non-gaming establishments like the Shadow Creek Golf Course and T-Mobile Arena.

“Our investment in GameSense ensures an approach where responsibility is woven into the heart of the MGM Resorts brand,” said Stephen Martino, SVP & Chief Compliance Officer, MGM Resorts, in a press release. “With GameSense at the center, we’re empowering employees to play an important role in promoting responsible gaming awareness and enjoyable experiences for our guests.”

The advisors have all received research-based responsible gaming training designed to help them to proactively promote responsible play and address problem gambling concerns through the program.

Once trained, these employees can reinforce player education for guests and can identify at-risk behaviors, escalate concerns, and provide support and local resources for anyone who may need them.

Garrett Farnes, Executive Director of Responsible Gaming, MGM Resorts, said, “This accomplishment is made possible by leadership and team members who genuinely want to make a difference. We’re committed to a culture of responsibility that turns every interaction into an opportunity to build trust and provide a level of hospitality that truly matters.”

Featured Image: Credit to MGM Resorts GameSense page

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Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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