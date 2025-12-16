The three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner Connor McDavid is now starring in a BetMGM ad which highlights the brand’s in-app responsible gambling tools and resources.

The Canadian ice hockey center is seen alongside former NHL player and actor Terry Ryan, with the commercial being aptly named ‘Mullet Over’ after the popular hockey-themed hairstyle, but it does have a serious message at its heart.

Always mullet over with BetMGM’s responsible gaming tools 🦁 pic.twitter.com/JcUWBlbV7P — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) December 15, 2025

The company aims to share its tools to those who may need them, including its time setting and spending limit features. The ad is now airing in the U.S. and Canada, as well as on digital platforms.

“Filming the ‘Mullet Over’ commercial with Terry was a fun opportunity to combine hockey humor with a meaningful message,” said McDavid. “It’s important to stay in control, and BetMGM’s tools and resources help customers do just that.”

Connor McDavid starred in previous BetMGM ad which saw increase in responsible gambling tool uptake

BetMGM also provides education to players through the GameSense program which is integrated across its mobile and desktop platforms, as well as in MGM Resorts properties nationwide. It gives practical tips and promotes transparent and proactive engagement around responsible play.

Richard Taylor, BetMGM’s Director of Responsible Gambling, said, “Our new campaign with Connor and Terry builds upon our approach to deliver an entertaining and memorable responsible gambling message. We’re committed to finding new and creative ways to reach customers and encourage them to ‘mull it over’ before they place a bet.”

This isn’t the first time McDavid has been featured in a BetMGM responsible gambling ad, as he appeared in ‘Carried Away’ in 2024. According to a press release, this commercial drove a notable increase in use of the responsible gambling tools.

Following the campaign, BetMGM reported a 38% year-over-year increase in players in Ontario using deposit limits which cap the amount a player can deposit within a set timeframe. The company also reported a 55% increase in players in Ontario using stake limits which restrict the amount that is able to be wagered on a single bet.

Featured Image: Via BetMGM press