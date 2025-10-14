BetMGM partners with BetBlocker in responsible gambling push

Popular Search Terms

BetMGM partners with BetBlocker to expand responsible gambling and player protection efforts. BetMGM logo displayed beside casino imagery including poker chips, playing cards, and a roulette wheel, representing online gambling and gaming.

As companies attempt to deepen their protections against gambling harm, BetMGM International has partnered with BetBlocker to increase its responsible gambling initiatives. The new addition will be signalled via BetMGM’s website, where a page dedicated to tools to prevent gambling harm now has a section just for BetBlocker.

BetBlocker is an app that allows users to set it to block gambling websites. It’ll even give options for VPN services for people trying to skirt around it. Contained within the app is a list of websites that it adds to exclusion lists on the device to prevent access. Once activated, the pages simply will not load until it’s deactivated or the user finds a way around it.

Stake, the crypto-backed gambling site, also partnered with BetBlocker in 2024, and in August 2025, a Finnish company, Casino Guru, began work on localization for the app.

BetBlocker comments on new partnership

Reported by Gambling Insider, Pedro Romero, the Chief of Safer Gambling Partnerships for BetBlocker, said:

“We are very excited to announce that MGM Resorts International has partnered with BetBlocker to strengthen player protection efforts.

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to making safer gambling tools accessible, visible, and stigma-free, ensuring that help is always within reach.

“Big thanks to the MGM team and especially to Garrett and Richard for their leadership and support in prioritising safer gambling and digital wellbeing.”

BetMGM and others increase safety

Multiple companies have begun moving to increase safety around gambling, as its prevalence increases worldwide. With huge risks on offshore and unregulated sites, as well as the creeping “social gaming”, like sweepstakes casinos, it’s never been more important to provide security for the customer.

In September, BetMGM made other moves in the space, partnering up with the American Gaming Association (AGA) to run a Responsible Gaming Education Month. Earlier, in July, the company also brought in its ex-NBA star and company ambassador to promote responsible gambling in Puerto Rico.

Featured image: BetMGM

Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

