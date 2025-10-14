BetMGM partners with BetBlocker in responsible gambling push

As companies attempt to deepen their protections against gambling harm, BetMGM International has partnered with BetBlocker to increase its responsible gambling initiatives. The new addition will be signalled via BetMGM’s website, where a page dedicated to tools to prevent gambling harm now has a section just for BetBlocker.

BetBlocker is an app that allows users to set it to block gambling websites. It’ll even give options for VPN services for people trying to skirt around it. Contained within the app is a list of websites that it adds to exclusion lists on the device to prevent access. Once activated, the pages simply will not load until it’s deactivated or the user finds a way around it.

Stake, the crypto-backed gambling site, also partnered with BetBlocker in 2024, and in August 2025, a Finnish company, Casino Guru, began work on localization for the app.

Reported by Gambling Insider, Pedro Romero, the Chief of Safer Gambling Partnerships for BetBlocker, said:

“We are very excited to announce that MGM Resorts International has partnered with BetBlocker to strengthen player protection efforts.

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to making safer gambling tools accessible, visible, and stigma-free, ensuring that help is always within reach.

“Big thanks to the MGM team and especially to Garrett and Richard for their leadership and support in prioritising safer gambling and digital wellbeing.”

BetMGM and others increase safety

Multiple companies have begun moving to increase safety around gambling, as its prevalence increases worldwide. With huge risks on offshore and unregulated sites, as well as the creeping “social gaming”, like sweepstakes casinos, it’s never been more important to provide security for the customer.

In September, BetMGM made other moves in the space, partnering up with the American Gaming Association (AGA) to run a Responsible Gaming Education Month. Earlier, in July, the company also brought in its ex-NBA star and company ambassador to promote responsible gambling in Puerto Rico.

Featured image: BetMGM