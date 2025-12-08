Home Orange County shuts down illegal gambling operation disguised as garage door business

Orange County shuts down illegal gambling operation disguised as garage door business

Orange County shuts down illegal gambling operation disguised as garage door business. A row of brightly lit slot-style gaming machines with colorful digital screens sits inside a dark room, each machine glowing with neon outlines and displaying various game graphics. Empty chairs and drink bottles are positioned in front of the machines.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shut down what officials say was an illegal gambling operation on West Colonial Drive after a six month investigation. The business called itself LiftMaster Garage Door Repair, but investigators say it was actually running unregulated slot style machines that were not monitored by the Florida Gaming Commission. According to deputies, this lets the operators change the odds, control payouts, and take advantage of players.

During the raid, deputies took 46 gambling machines and $25,220 in cash. Two men, 51-year-old Khalil Al Ghanim and 45-year-old Saif Eddin Ghaith, were arrested and are facing charges that include RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), running an illegal gambling house, and using a two-way communication device for illegal activity.

Two adult men shown in separate mugshot-style photos against a neutral background, each looking toward the camera with serious expressions.
Saif Eddin Ghaith (L) and Khalil Al Ghanim are facing RICO charges. Credit: Orange County Corrections Dept.

Orange County targets illegal gambling amid statewide crackdown

The crackdown comes as state and local agencies step up their efforts to deal with unlicensed gambling operations across Florida. In December, the Florida Gaming Control Commission and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey destroyed 147 illegal slot machines collected from several locations in Brevard County. A few days before that, authorities confiscated 22 machines and just over $25,000 from three businesses in Port Orange.

In August, the Florida Gaming Control Commission reported seizing 250 illegal machines along with approximately $200,000 in cash. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has called for stronger penalties, saying in a video shared on X, “Right now, people can stand to make millions off of unlawful gambling operations and just end up with a slap on the wrist, a misdemeanor,” and adding, “This is not sending the right message and it is not enough of a deterrent to stop this illegal behavior.”

Officials say the state has seized hundreds of unlicensed gaming machines and significant amounts of cash in recent months as part of wider efforts to curb illegal gambling.

Featured image: Orange County Sheriff’s Office via X

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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