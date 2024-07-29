Languagesx
OpenAI launches AI engine SearchGPT to rival Google's Gemini

OpenAI launches AI engine SearchGPT to rival Google’s Gemini

OpenAI launches AI engine SearchGPT to rival Google's Gemini.

OpenAI has introduced SearchGPT, a search feature aimed at providing “timely answers” using information from the web.

The interface of the engine is similar to that of ChatGPT. Users enter a query, and SearchGPT presents web-based information and images, including links to sources, as well as links for further exploration and follow-up questions through a sidebar.

Location-based searches are possible with SearchGPT. According to an OpenAI support document, it “collects and shares” general location data with third-party search providers to improve results, like displaying nearby restaurants or the weather forecast. In addition, users can opt to provide more precise location details through a settings menu toggle.

SearchGPT is powered by OpenAI models, specifically GPT-3.5, GPT-4, and GPT-4o. Described as a prototype by OpenAI, SearchGPT is currently only available to a limited group of users and publishers, with a waitlist available. The tech giant plans to incorporate some of SearchGPT’s features into ChatGPT in the future.

In a blog post, it stated that finding answers online “can take a lot of effort” and believes that “enhancing the conversational capabilities of our models with real-time information from the web” can simplify and speed up the search process.

OpenAI attempts to distance itself from AI engines with SearchGPT

Despite excitement, the timing of SearchGPT’s launch is notable as AI-powered search tools face scrutiny over issues like plagiarism and inaccuracies. Hence, OpenAI says it is taking steps to ensure responsible use, similar to Perplexity’s approach.

OpenAI stressed that SearchGPT “prominently cites and links” to sources, with “clear, in-line, named attribution.” The company is also collaborating with publishers to tailor the search experience and allowing website owners to manage how their content is displayed in search results.

The company has also clarified that SearchGPT’s function as a search tool is separate from the training of its generative AI models, stating that websites can appear in search results even if they opt out of AI training.

How to join the waitlist

To access SearchGPT, you must have a ChatGPT account. After logging in, visit the website to sign up for the waitlist. Select the black “Join waitlist” button. It will turn gray and display a checkmark with the message, “You’re on the waitlist.”

First tests will involve up to 10,000 participants. However, OpenAI has not specified the duration of the testing phase or detailed plans for broader integration into the ChatGPT service.

Featured image: OpenAI / Canva

Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

