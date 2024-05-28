OpenAI confirms GPT-4 successor in training stage

OpenAI has announced plans to create a successor to its current AI model, GPT-4.

GPT-4 underpins OpenAI’s current products, such as the early face of generative AI ChatGPT, but in a blog post on May 28, the company confirmed that a new model is on the way.

Specifically, the OpenAI Board has formed a Safety and Security Committee, led by directors Bret Taylor, Adam D’Angelo, Nicole Seligman, and CEO Sam Altman. This committee will be “responsible for making recommendations to the full Board on critical safety and security decisions for OpenAI projects and operations”.

The first task of the committee will be to evaluate and develop OpenAI’s safety processes over the next 90 days, with the development of the new model in mind.

“OpenAI has recently begun training its next frontier model and we anticipate the resulting systems to bring us to the next level of capabilities on our path to AGI,” the statement reads. “While we are proud to build and release models that are industry-leading on both capabilities and safety, we welcome a robust debate at this important moment.”

It’s been just over a year since GPT-4 was released in March 2023 and comes just a few weeks after the company launched GPT-4o, a multiformat AI assistant across text, video, and audio.

What could OpenAI’s GPT-5 bring?

While nothing is yet known officially about what GPT-5 could bring, it’s thought that automation would be a central part of it. Rumors are circulating about improved ability in task delegation and greater accuracy in both paid and free versions.

With greater emphasis being placed on the importance of safety in data training, as evidenced by the formation of the committee at OpenAI as well, it’s likely that GPT-5 will have in-built safety protocols and frameworks too.

Speaking about future models in March, Altman previously refused to be drawn on what the model could entail or even what it would be called, only that it would be ‘smarter’.

Featured image: Ideogram