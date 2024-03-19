Subscribe
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says GPT-4 ‘kinda sucks’, hints at GPT-5 boost

A black and white headshot of Sam Altman next to the OpenAI logo on a blue background
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
  • OpenAI CEO critiques GPT-4, saying it "kind of sucks."
  • Emphasizes need for continuous improvement in AI technology.
  • Hints at future advancements but remains tight-lipped about GPT-5.

    • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has taken a very honest approach as he suggests GPT-4, the latest AI model from the team, isn’t as impressive as the world is making out. 

    In an interview with Lex Friedman, published on Monday (Mar. 18), he said “I think it kind of sucks,” when asked about GPT-4 and its capabilities.

    The OpenAI boss, 38, went on to say: “I think it is an amazing thing, but relative to where we need to get to and where I believe we will get to, at the time of like GPT-3, people were like ‘oh this is amazing, this is like marvel of technology’ and it is, it was.

    “But now we have GPT-4 and look at GPT-3 and you’re like that’s unimaginably horrible.”

    In the process of creating new models, the technology mastermind implies that critiquing former updates is key: “I think it is our job to live a few years in the future and remember that the tools we have now are going to kind of suck, looking backward at them, and that’s how we make sure the future is better.”

    Altman explains how he takes inspiration from the GPT-4 and uses it as a ‘brainstorming partner.’

    While this model hasn’t been praised too highly by its company’s founder, it has amassed 180 million weekly users for OpenAI and has helped to drive generative AI into the mainstream consciousness.

    What can we expect from GPT-5

    When asked about the date of GPT-5, Altman answered “I don’t know. That’s an honest answer.

    “We will release an amazing model this year. I don’t know what we’ll call it.”

    In discussing the leap from GPT-4 to a potential GPT-5, he said: “I’m excited about it being smarter…

    “It’s getting like better across the board.”

    The billionaire vowed there would be ‘many different things’ that people will see over the coming months, but these could be different from the GPT-5 model everyone is expecting. And, despite the interviewer’s best efforts, he wouldn’t give away any details in what is a highly competitive sector. 

    This will likely further fuel rumors as to future updates like a GPT-5, GPT 4.5, and GPT-4.5 Turbo.

    Altman previously made guarded comments on the importance of mitigating the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI), as he revealed some concerns about the technology keep him awake at night.

    Featured Image: Canva

    Sophie Atkinson
    Tech Journalist

    Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

