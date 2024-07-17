No Man’s Sky Worlds looks incredible and makes one of the best games in recent years even more desirable

No Man’s Sky is an incredible game. Let’s get that out of the way from the off. The much-vaunted redemption arc of the sci-fi classic, from its ropy launch to the outstanding space game that it is today, does not come close to telling the full story of what Hello Games has done with NMS over the years.

If you are looking for a premium example of gaming dedication look no further. Constant updates and content additions to this game show that No Man’s Sky is an absolute labor of love for all involved and is similar to the work going on with Baldur’s Gate 3 I talked about earlier today.

And with all the changes over the years, I would say No Man’s Sky is probably the game I have re-installed the most in decades. From moving to PC to PC to laptops, to freeing up space and relenting and reinstalling, No Man’s Sky has been a gaming companion to me pretty much since it came out. In all honesty, I even enjoyed it when it first came out and everybody was slating it.

Now, the announcement has just dropped for the No Man’s Sky Worlds Part 1 update and this time the team is going all in on making things look nicer. It’s a beautiful game already but as time moves on Hello Games just keeps moving the bar to keep up with technology.

New water and cloud technology are both going to make the planets we land on feel and look totally different, adding spoonfuls more realism and alien eye candy to the mix.

Dynamic weather such as rain and fog are also coming and a watch of the in-depth video suggests that a lot of these new systems are coming in directly from the other game Hello has in the pipeline, Light No Fire. We’re not complaining.

Most big NMS updates come alongside a new Expedition to take part in and \World’s is no exception. We are getting a Starship Troopers-inspired combat mission. With the success Helldivers 2 has had, well why not? It looks equally great.

The fact this update is Part 1 is perhaps the most exciting part. If this is only the beginning we can look forward to many more years in No Man’s Sky as it becomes perhaps one of the greatest videogames ever made.