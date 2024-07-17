Baldur’s Gate devs still finding stuff to patch and add to the game almost a year on as another big update lands

Have you been playing Baldur’s Gate 3 for the last year? Quite possibly. Do you think you have seen all there is to see? Probably not. That hasn’t stopped Larian’s tireless background work on its magnum opus and landing right now is Patch 7 for one of the best games of all time. Boot up your game and start it downloading while you read this because it is not a small one.

We are now mainly at the stage where Larian is refining and polishing its already gleaming treasure. Here we get a more customizable hot bar and a reworked UI, borne out of the devs playing the game for thousands of hours and working out how to make the system even better.

Patch 7 also brings us a new Barbarian class, goblin-tossing (no!), and cinematic improvements to over 700 in-game events. Due to popular demand from players, even Shadowheart’s ponytail now moves according to the laws of physics.

It’s great when we get to the stage when devs aren’t merely panic-fixing bugs but having fun and making the game as perfect as they always wanted to be, were time constraints are not a thing.

Here are the Patch 7 notes anyway, well, the best bits, and if you have time to read the lot then you can check out the post here.

Baldur’s Gate Patch 7 Highlghts