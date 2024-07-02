Languagesx
Nintendo plans to stockpile Switch 2 consoles to avoid scalping issue

Nintendo plans to stockpile Switch 2 consoles to avoid scalping issue

Nintendo Switch
TL:DR

  • Nintendo plans to ramp up Switch 2 stock to avoid resellers profiting from delays.
  • Nintendo aims to produce enough consoles to prevent scalpers from inflating prices.
  • The release date for Switch 2 is unconfirmed, with rumors suggesting early 2025.

To avoid issues of resellers profiting from Nintendo Switch 2 stock delays, the company is planning to ramp up stock when the console is released.

Since the first Switch console launched back in 2017, the console has faced issues of low stock, both on its initial release and during the chip shortage during the pandemic in 2020. Nintendo is determined not to have the same issues with the launch of the Switch 2, to avoid scalpers from selling on consoles at inflated prices.

IGN reports that Nintendo has told investors during a Q&A that avoiding resellers is a priority for them. Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa stated that the goal is to produce enough Switch 2 consoles so that resellers won’t have the market power to control prices, as they have done before.

“As a measure against resale, we believe that the most important thing is to produce a sufficient number of units to meet customer demand, and this approach has not changed since last year,” Furukawa said. “In addition, we are considering whether we can take any measures within the scope of legal restrictions, taking into account circumstances of each region.”

When will the Nintendo Switch 2 come out?

Nintendo is yet to confirm even a vague release window for the Switch 2 but, during the same investors’ meeting, it was revealed that the company has not included the follow-up console in its sales forecasts for this year, keeping the release either as a surprise this year or confirming that it will come out next year.

Indeed, that’s in line with the consensus from leakers and rumors that point to a release in the first quarter of 2025, with a reveal promised this fiscal year. Nintendo has a history of surprise drops, as with the shock reveal of the OLED Switch in 2021, so keeping details like these private is par for the course for the tech company.

Featured image: Unsplash

