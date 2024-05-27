Ninja blasts Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 vehicle mode

The popular streamer Ninja has blasted the new Fortnite season after the new vehicle format was released.

“Wrecked” was the given title for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, released on May 24, as a new way to play the game was introduced. Using a vehicle, players are tasked to destroy competitors, but the new mode has caused an uproar sparking fury from one the world’s biggest Fortnite steamers.

Nija, real name Tyler Blevins, did not hold back with his opinion, firing strong words at those who have reveled in the new setting:

“This season is absolutely dog f*****g water. If I was a 5-year-old that (sic) still loved cool cars, I would be having the time of my life. I’m a 32-year-old, grown man who likes to shoot things in video games. Now I have to drive a vehicle around and pray that I run into people that have a worse vehicle than me,” said Ninja who revealed his skin cancer diagnosis in March this year.

Even Ninja is too sweaty for this season pic.twitter.com/fkbNZDoXab — Fortnite Comp Report (@FNcompReport) May 25, 2024

Reaction to Ninja’s Fortnite rant

The sentiment expressed by Ninja was shared by many within the gaming community as fans demanded vehicle nerfs, while Season 3 witnessed a player count fall of three million.

As usual, there were plenty of opinions shared on social media, but many X users came forward to slate his criticism, including the official Dignitas Fortnite account who fired a rebuke his way.

Some argued Ninja’s own gameplay has developed since Chapter 1 and that he is just reluctant to accept the fresh changes.

“All that complaining when he could just be adapting,” said one X user making a clear point.

Even with the Ninja-inspired headlines, Epic Games remains unmoved. At the time of writing, no changes or amendments have been made to Chapter 5 Season 3.

The new phase is still in its fledgling stage and some form of update is plausible, it remains to be seen if there will be any significant changes made to the format.

Image credit: Fortnite/X