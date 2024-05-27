Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Ninja blasts Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 vehicle mode

Ninja blasts Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 vehicle mode

Cover image for Wrecked, Fortnite's Chapter 5 Season 3 game

The popular streamer Ninja has blasted the new Fortnite season after the new vehicle format was released.

“Wrecked” was the given title for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, released on May 24, as a new way to play the game was introduced. Using a vehicle, players are tasked to destroy competitors, but the new mode has caused an uproar sparking fury from one the world’s biggest Fortnite steamers.

Nija, real name Tyler Blevins, did not hold back with his opinion, firing strong words at those who have reveled in the new setting:

“This season is absolutely dog f*****g water. If I was a 5-year-old that (sic) still loved cool cars, I would be having the time of my life. I’m a 32-year-old, grown man who likes to shoot things in video games. Now I have to drive a vehicle around and pray that I run into people that have a worse vehicle than me,” said Ninja who revealed his skin cancer diagnosis in March this year.

Reaction to Ninja’s Fortnite rant

The sentiment expressed by Ninja was shared by many within the gaming community as fans demanded vehicle nerfs, while Season 3 witnessed a player count fall of three million.

As usual, there were plenty of opinions shared on social media, but many X users came forward to slate his criticism, including the official Dignitas Fortnite account who fired a rebuke his way.

Some argued Ninja’s own gameplay has developed since Chapter 1 and that he is just reluctant to accept the fresh changes.

“All that complaining when he could just be adapting,” said one X user making a clear point. 

Even with the Ninja-inspired headlines, Epic Games remains unmoved. At the time of writing, no changes or amendments have been made to Chapter 5 Season 3.

The new phase is still in its fledgling stage and some form of update is plausible, it remains to be seen if there will be any significant changes made to the format.

Image credit: Fortnite/X 

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 promotional logo
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s teaser trailer sure loves the 1990s
Owen Good
a screenshot of an island from skull and bones with ships sailing around it
Try Ubisoft’s ‘AAAA’ game Skull & Bones for free
Ali Rees
Cover image for Wrecked, Fortnite's Chapter 5 Season 3 game
Ninja blasts Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 vehicle mode
Graeme Hanna
a playstation Days of Play banner featuring Astro, the robot from Astro's Playroom
PlayStation leak sends good news to fans of adorable robots
Ali Rees
A Skyrim dragon perches on a rock
If you haven’t got this all-time classic on Steam yet, it’s cheaper than ever
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 promotional logo
Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's teaser trailer sure loves the 1990s
Owen Good24 mins

Straight up, there isn't a frame of gameplay from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, in the official teaser trailer Treyarch and Activision released on Monday (Memorial Day, no less)....

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.