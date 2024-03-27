Fortnite streaming icon Ninja announces he has skin cancer, urges fans to get checked

One of the world’s best-known streamers and Fortnite legend Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja has posted on his account on X that he is being treated for a type of skin cancer that has been found on his foot.

Posting the following message, Ninja urged his followers to get any skin spots they were unsure about checked out by a doctor:

“Alright, I’m still in a bit of shock but want to keep you all updated. A few weeks ago I went into a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful.

“It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages. I had another dark spot appear near it, so today they biopsied that and removed a larger area around the melanoma with the hopes that under the microscope they will see clear non-melanoma edges and we will know we got it. I’m grateful to have hope in finding this early, but please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups.”

The 32-year-old streaming sensation from Detroit has almost 20 million followers on his Twitch channel so his message to get checked out will go far and wide.

Ninja was one of the first streamers to pick up on Fortnite Battle Royale when it was first released and has gone on to cement his spot as one of the most famous internet personalities of our time.

He has previously raided money for children’s hospitals, the Alzheimer’s Association, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, using the reach of his platform for good causes.

It is hoped the illness has been caught early enough and highlights the need to be self-aware if you see new blemishes on your skin.

Featured Image: via Ninja on YouTube