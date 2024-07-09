Nicolas Cage says he’s ‘terrified’ of AI: ‘What are you going to do with my body and my face?’

In the world of digital deep fakes and the rise of AI, not everyone is on board as the technology creeps into multiple industries. Actor Nicolas Cage says he is “terrified” of AI in a new interview.

When asked about his typical day-to-day when preparing for a movie, in a conversation with The New Yorker, Cage explains how he has “to go get a scan done for the show, and then also for the movie I’m doing after the show.”

After being pressed for further information about what the scans are for, he said: “Well, they have to put me in a computer and match my eye color and change—I don’t know.

“They’re just going to steal my body and do whatever they want with it via digital A.I. . . . God, I hope not A.I.

“I’m terrified of that. I’ve been very vocal about it.”

He says it makes him wonder “where will the truth of the artists end up.”

“Is it going to be replaced? Is it going to be transmogrified? Where’s the heartbeat going to be?

“I mean, what are you going to do with my body and my face when I’m dead? I don’t want you to do anything with it!”

The 60-year-old is attached to the upcoming Spider-Man Noir live-action series which will debut on MGM+. His reprisal of the role is still in early development, with a release window not yet being known.

It’s not just Nicolas Cage who is ‘terrified’ of AI, as 5,000 local voice actor jobs estimated to be in danger

The actor isn’t the first to be nervous about the future of the industry, as its growing dominance in other fields has been noted. Just earlier this week, voice actors in Australia said their careers are under threat due to ‘cheap AI clones.’

The Australian Association of Voice Actors told a parliamentary committee that an estimated 5,000 local voice actors jobs are in danger. They said a national radio network in the country has already started investing in technology to replace humans.

The group is now campaigning for AI legislation as they expect the imminent risk to be high.

Featured Image: Via Flickr