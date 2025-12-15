Home New York approves three casino licenses, clearing way for first full-scale NYC casinos

New York approves three casino licenses, clearing way for first full-scale NYC casinos

The Manhattan, NYC skyline. New York approves three casino licenses, clearing way for first full-scale NYC casinos

All three casino projects slated for New York City won approval by the New York State Gaming Commission on Monday (December 15), paving the way for the first full-scale gambling operations to operate legally within the city itself. The approvals were announced during Monday’s New York State Gaming Commission meeting and included Queens Future, LLC’s Hard Rock Metropolitan Park, Genting New York, LLC’s Resorts World New York City, and Bally’s Corporation’s Bally’s Bronx projects.

Formal approval follows earlier clearance

Earlier this month, state officials gave the initial approval for all three licenses, so the formal approval doesn’t come as a huge surprise. The formal approval, decided upon today, hinged on the “security, fitness and background” of the applicants, all of which have been previously laid out. The licenses were issued under the condition that companies appoint outside monitors to ensure they comply with state law and abide by their promises and local investments made to communities.

Details of the approved casino proposals

For those who haven’t yet been familiarized with the proposals that were approved today, ReadWrite has compiled a table below for easy reference:

Casino Project

Location

Cost

Size

Games

Hard Rock Metropolitan Park

Flushing, Queens

$8.1 Billion

78 Acres

5,000 Slots, 375 Table Games, 30 Poker Tables, 18,000 Sq. Ft. Sportsbook

Bally's Bronx

Ferry Point, Bronx

$4 Billion

16 Acres

3,500 Slots, 250 Table Games, Poker Room

Resorts World New York City

Jamaica, Queens

$5.6 Billion

500,000 Sq. Ft. (Expansion of existing property)

6,000 Slots, 800 Table Games

Expected fiscal impact for the state and beyond

While no approved casinos fall within the bounds of what many consider the borough most synonymous with finances, Manhattan, they do still anticipate a large financial impact. Aside from approximately $1.5 billion in casino licensing fees going to New York State, there are additional financial benefits to be had. The New York State Gaming Facility Location Board projects incremental gaming tax revenue to total $7 billion between 2027 and 2036. Additionally, the Location Board projected that state and local taxes would generate approximately $5.9 billion.

Notable financial beneficiaries of the projects include Nas, who is a backer of Resorts World New York City, and the Trump Organization, which would receive $115 million upon Bally’s being granted a license, as the property is located next to a golf course, of which Bally’s bought the lease from the Trump Organization.

Multi-year approval process

The process itself has been lengthy and has involved numerous considerations. To provide context, the Gaming Facility Location Board’s initial request for applications was released on January 3, 2023 – nearly three years before final approvals were awarded. It is also worth noting that considerable work was done prior to the official Request for Applications being released. Of course, it goes without saying that there is still a long way to go from this point.

Opening dates and schedules are still developing

It’s unclear when these approvals will result in fully realized casino projects being launched, although Genting has stated that it plans to have hundreds of table games available by the end of March 2026. Genting has perhaps the easiest road ahead of all approved proposals, as it already operates the existing Resorts World New York City Casino on the grounds of the Aqueduct Racetrack. ReadWrite will report on future timelines as they become available.

Featured Image: Patrick Tomasso/Unsplash

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The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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