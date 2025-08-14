Home New report exposes Evolution AB illegal operations in sanctioned countries

New report exposes Evolution AB illegal operations in sanctioned countries

A new report out of Bloomberg has put another wrench in the works for Evolution AB, which has been involved in a lawsuit regarding its operations in banned markets.

Audio obtained by Bloomberg through Black Cube, an Israeli private intelligence firm. In April, it began to push back on dismissed evidence pertaining to Evolution working out of these banned markets.

Black Cube has been tied to other lawsuits and investigations, including trying to discredit the women involved in the Me Too movement around Harvey Weinstein.

Its report goes back to 2021, when an anonymous rival company commissioned the report. The ensuing fallout led to Evolution losing 36% of its stock value, or $10 billion.

Games were accessible in US-sanctioned countries

Now, Bloomberg has confirmed Black Cube’s report. The audio of executives reveals that Evolution provided illegal casino games to countries under US sanctions.

This news also led to another drop in its stock, which over the last week has dropped around 7% at the time of writing. It is slowly recovering since the news broke, however.

Black Cube provided video of them logging into the platforms provided by Evolution in areas like Iran. According to the report, staff didn’t need to use a VPN or spoof their location in any capacity to withdraw winnings from the games, despite the country being under US sanctions.

Evolution appeared to know what it was doing

Another video seen showed Kfir Kugler, the commercial director for Africa and Latin America for Evolution, showing off a spreadsheet with revenue figures. Included in the list were countries like Sudan and Syria. In the clip, Bloomberg reports that Kugler said (most likely joking) that he was “sure that Assad’s family are playing, 100%.”

The company’s ex-US commercial director, Jeff Millar, was left “shocked” by Evolution. He claims, in another covert recording, that Evolution knows exactly what it’s doing and that it hides this information from shareholders. Millar also claims that the CEO, Martin Carlesund, is routinely informed about these unregulated markets.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

Evoke sees 3% rise in revenue in first half of 2025
Joel Loynds
Kangwon Land casino location official image. Kangwon Land to take action against deepfakes in illegal gambling
Kangwon Land to take action against deepfakes in illegal gambling
Suswati Basu
BlueBet fined $53K after letting man gamble $700K. Bluebet logo
BlueBet fined $53K after letting man gamble $700K
Joel Loynds
AGA logo /New research from the American Gaming Association (AGA) has revealed that consumers knowingly use online sweepstakes casinos for gambling
Illegal gambling takes up nearly a third of US wagering
Joel Loynds
Person holding mobile phone with bank card
Polymarket included in list of illegal Australian gambling sites
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

Evoke sees 3% rise in revenue in first half of 2025
Joel Loynds42 minutes

Evoke is the latest gambling company to post a positive report in its first half of 2025. The owner of William Hill, 888, and Mr Green has seen a 3%...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.