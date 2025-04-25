Languagesx
Home Israeli firm Black Cube pushes back on dismissed Evolution evidence

The Israeli private intelligence firm, Black Cube, is fighting back against a recent court decision. After it was found that a report it had compiled on casino game provider, Evolution, was found to be lacking “veracity”, it is now defending it.

The firm has alleged that Evolution was operating outside of its legal boundaries. However, the court has found that Black Cube’s evidence, provided via a fronted legal team, doesn’t hold up. The New Jersey gambling watchdog and the Superior Court have rejected its findings, too.

After the accusations from Black Cube’s report, it wiped out $10 billion in Evolution’s share price. However, it’s not yet known who set the firm on Evolution.

In a statement provided to Next.io, Black Cube said:

“With the lifting of legal restrictions, the period in which Evolution ($EVO) was able to misrepresent facts before the court and relevant authorities has come to a close.

“Black Cube stands firmly behind the contents of the investigative report and is fully prepared to prove its validity and accuracy in court.”

Black Cube claims it has more evidence

The Israeli firm now claims it has new evidence to submit to the court. This, much like the person behind the report, has not been shared:

“In addition to the original findings, Black Cube has since gathered new and material evidence that directly contradicts Evolution’s claims made before regulators and the judiciary.

“These include, among others, Class Action lawsuits filed by investors in Pennsylvania and in New York, and most notably, a recent investigation by the UK Gambling Commission.”

In a biting comment at the end of the statement, the firm claims it won’t be “silenced by attempts” in an effort to “discredit its investigative work.”

In response to this, Evolution also provided a statement:

“Black Cube filed a false and defamatory report against Evolution in an effort to harm Evolution’s business.

“Two regulatory bodies and the New Jersey courts have already dismissed it. The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled that Black Cube cannot hide behind its lawyers and must face accountability for its unlawful conduct.

“What Black Cube is trying to do now is to shift focus away from the issue of revealing the name of its client.”

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

