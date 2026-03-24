New Jersey lawmakers are moving to clamp down on a fast paced style of sports gambling that lets people bet on the next moment of a game rather than the final outcome.

A Senate committee has advanced legislation that would block sportsbooks from offering so-called micro bets, arguing the format raises red flags around addiction and game integrity. The bill, introduced by Sens. Paul Moriarty and Patrick Diegnan, cleared the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism, and Historic Preservation Committee and now heads further into the legislative process.

Legislation from Senators Paul Moriarty and Patrick Diegnan prohibiting sports wagering licensees from offering or accepting micro bets was released from the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism, and Historic Preservation Committee today. https://t.co/AUt8GasgQI — PatrickDiegnan (@PatrickDiegnan) March 23, 2026

Micro betting centers on split-second wagers tied to live action. Instead of betting on who wins, users might guess whether the next pitch will be a strike or whether a football team will run or pass on the next play. The format has grown quickly across betting platforms, fueled by real-time data and in-game streaming.

Under the proposed law, these types of wagers would be off-limits in New Jersey. The bill defines a micro bet as “any proposition bet which is wagered live, while a sport or athletic event is ongoing, and concerns the outcome of the next play or action occurring in the sport or athletic event.”

Lawmakers backing the measure say the speed is exactly the problem. With outcomes decided in seconds, bettors often don’t have time to think through decisions, and losses can stack up quickly.

“Micro betting poses several risks to New Jersey and its residents,” said Senator Moriarty (D-Atlantic/Camden/Gloucester). “For one, micro bets can more easily be rigged than betting on the outcome of an entire game, especially by insiders who may know ahead of time how a micro bet or prop bet could play out, in turn misleading and disenfranchising the average player.

“They can also be incredibly addictive, as they are made based on short-term outcomes with quick payoffs. This enables bettors to place a higher volume of wagers in a shorter amount of time, leading to a vicious cycle of excessive, impulsive, and financially irresponsible gambling.”

New Jersey senators share concerns about micro betting addiction

Supporters point to the broader evolution of sports betting since legalization in 2018, saying newer formats like micro betting are changing how people gamble. Reports have linked the rise of these rapid-fire wagers to increases in problem gambling, including more calls to state helplines.

Because micro bets reset constantly during a game, lawmakers argue they create a loop that keeps users engaged and spending.

Senator Diegnan (D-Middlesex) said the constant availability of these bets can draw people into excessive gambling.

“Betting and gambling are already addictive, but goading players with the possibility of endless opportunities to bet during games makes micro bets significantly more dangerous,” Diegnan said. “Through micro bets, bettors have the opportunity to spend more money and more time on gambling, an incredibly slippery slope that frequently leads to addiction and major financial losses.”

Beyond addiction concerns, the bill points out integrity risks. Since micro bets hinge on single plays, critics say they could be easier to manipulate than full-game wagers.

The fast-growing market has also sparked industry tensions. A lawsuit against DraftKings alleges patent infringement tied to micro betting technology.

If approved, the New Jersey measure would make offering or accepting micro bets a disorderly persons offense, with fines between $500 and $1,000 per violation.

Featured image: Canva