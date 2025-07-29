Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home New Jersey lawmaker seeks to ban fast-paced micro betting wagers

New Jersey lawmaker seeks to ban fast-paced micro betting wagers

New Jersey lawmaker seeks to ban fast-paced micro betting wagers. Person holding a smartphone with a live sports betting app open, showing football betting options, while a group of excited fans in jerseys cheer in the background at a bar.

New Jersey Assemblyman Dan Hutchison is pushing for a ban on one of the fastest-growing trends in sports gambling called micro betting. It comes as the state pushes for more stringent gambling regulation against unregulated operations.

If Hutchison’s proposal, Bill A5971, becomes law, sportsbooks in the Garden State would no longer be allowed to offer or accept micro bets. These are quick, in-game wagers on immediate outcomes, like whether the next pitch will be a strike or if the next football play will be a pass.

“This bill is a commonsense step to slow that cycle down and protect individuals from the financial and emotional harms that can come with excessive betting.” – Dan Hutchison, New Jersey Assemblyman (D-NJ 4th District)

Micro betting bill in New Jersey ‘to protect individuals from harm’

“The pace of micro betting is designed to keep people gambling constantly, making one impulsive bet after another with little time to think,” Hutchison said in a press release. “This bill is a commonsense step to slow that cycle down and protect individuals from the financial and emotional harms that can come with excessive betting.”

Unlike traditional bets that focus on a game’s final score or overall performance, micro bets zero in on split-second plays. Supporters of the ban argue that this type of betting can fuel compulsive gambling behaviors due to its speed and frequency.

The bill describes micro betting as any live bet placed on what’s going to happen next in a game, like the outcome of the next pitch, play, or shot. Under the proposed law, licensed sportsbooks would be barred from offering these kinds of wagers, and violators could face a fine between $500 and $1,000, along with a disorderly person’s offense.

Hutchison also raised concerns about the potential for manipulation in these rapid-fire bets.

He pointed out that micro bets, which focus on the outcome of a single play or action, are a lot easier to manipulate than traditional bets. In fact, there have already been a number of cases where athletes were investigated for possibly changing how they played to match the terms of big micro wagers.

Rising numbers reporting gambling addiction issues

Problem gambling advocates are backing the bill, pointing to rising concern over gambling addiction since the legalization of sports betting in New Jersey. The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey (CCGNJ) reports a 277% increase in calls to its helpline.

Luis Del Orbe, the CCGNJ’s executive director, said the legislation tackles a major public health issue.

“The evidence underscores that micro betting can accelerate the path to problem gambling, especially among vulnerable populations such as youths and individuals with a history of compulsive gambling,” Del Orbe said.

“We praise the sponsors for their insight and initiative in addressing this critical public health issue.

“By eliminating micro betting, this legislation would take an essential step toward protecting citizens from the harmful effects of reckless gambling practices.”

Hutchison stressed that it’s about making sure it’s done in a safe and responsible way.

“This legislation isn’t about banning sports betting. It’s about setting boundaries to ensure it’s done responsibly,” he said. “By banning micro bets, we would be taking a clear stand against predatory practices that push people toward irresponsible gambling habits.”

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Emmanuel Clase pitching for the Cleveland Guardians during a May 2023 game at Progressive Field. Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase placed on paid leave amid MLB betting probe
Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase placed on paid leave amid MLB betting probe
Suswati Basu
Racing tax could cost industry $442M, as British Horseracing Authority continues petition - research. Two jockeys riding racehorses at full speed during a horse race, with horse number 8 leading slightly ahead of horse number 5. The event is taking place on a grassy racetrack in front of a grandstand filled with spectators under a partly cloudy sky. A banner in the background reads "BTC GOVERNOR'S CUP RACE DAY 2019."
Racing tax could cost industry $442M, as British Horseracing Authority continues petition – research
Sophie Atkinson
PointsBet Holdings has rejected a takeover proposal from Betr Entertainment, maintaining its position that shareholders should accept the alternative offer that is on the table from MIXI Australia. 
PointsBet board rejects Betr takeover bid, prioritizing MIXI offer
Graeme Hanna
Black background with PrizePick logo in white in the center.
PrizePicks gains gaming licenses in Puerto Rico and Maine
Sophie Atkinson
Black background, with Kalshi logo in white on the left and xAI logo in white on the right - next to each other.
Kalshi and xAI announce partnership, ‘effective immediately’
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

BetMGM lifts 2025 forecast after surging first-half revenue. BetMGM logo featuring a stylized gold and black lion head on the left and the text "BET MGM" in bold black and gold letters on the right, framed by thin blue lines at the top and bottom.
Gambling

BetMGM lifts 2025 forecast after surging first-half revenue
Suswati Basu2 hours

US sports-betting service BetMGM, a joint venture between Entain and MGM Resorts, just raised its full-year revenue and earnings forecast after delivering a strong performance in the first half of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.