New Jersey lawmaker seeks to ban fast-paced micro betting wagers

New Jersey Assemblyman Dan Hutchison is pushing for a ban on one of the fastest-growing trends in sports gambling called micro betting. It comes as the state pushes for more stringent gambling regulation against unregulated operations.

If Hutchison’s proposal, Bill A5971, becomes law, sportsbooks in the Garden State would no longer be allowed to offer or accept micro bets. These are quick, in-game wagers on immediate outcomes, like whether the next pitch will be a strike or if the next football play will be a pass.

“This bill is a commonsense step to slow that cycle down and protect individuals from the financial and emotional harms that can come with excessive betting.” – Dan Hutchison, New Jersey Assemblyman (D-NJ 4th District)

Micro betting bill in New Jersey ‘to protect individuals from harm’

“The pace of micro betting is designed to keep people gambling constantly, making one impulsive bet after another with little time to think,” Hutchison said in a press release. “This bill is a commonsense step to slow that cycle down and protect individuals from the financial and emotional harms that can come with excessive betting.”

Unlike traditional bets that focus on a game’s final score or overall performance, micro bets zero in on split-second plays. Supporters of the ban argue that this type of betting can fuel compulsive gambling behaviors due to its speed and frequency.

The bill describes micro betting as any live bet placed on what’s going to happen next in a game, like the outcome of the next pitch, play, or shot. Under the proposed law, licensed sportsbooks would be barred from offering these kinds of wagers, and violators could face a fine between $500 and $1,000, along with a disorderly person’s offense.

Hutchison also raised concerns about the potential for manipulation in these rapid-fire bets.

He pointed out that micro bets, which focus on the outcome of a single play or action, are a lot easier to manipulate than traditional bets. In fact, there have already been a number of cases where athletes were investigated for possibly changing how they played to match the terms of big micro wagers.

Rising numbers reporting gambling addiction issues

Problem gambling advocates are backing the bill, pointing to rising concern over gambling addiction since the legalization of sports betting in New Jersey. The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey (CCGNJ) reports a 277% increase in calls to its helpline.

Luis Del Orbe, the CCGNJ’s executive director, said the legislation tackles a major public health issue.

“The evidence underscores that micro betting can accelerate the path to problem gambling, especially among vulnerable populations such as youths and individuals with a history of compulsive gambling,” Del Orbe said.

“We praise the sponsors for their insight and initiative in addressing this critical public health issue.

“By eliminating micro betting, this legislation would take an essential step toward protecting citizens from the harmful effects of reckless gambling practices.”

Hutchison stressed that it’s about making sure it’s done in a safe and responsible way.

“This legislation isn’t about banning sports betting. It’s about setting boundaries to ensure it’s done responsibly,” he said. “By banning micro bets, we would be taking a clear stand against predatory practices that push people toward irresponsible gambling habits.”

