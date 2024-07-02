Languagesx
Netflix streaming rival Tubi expands with over 20,000 titles

Screenshot of Tubi's homepage with movies and TV shows
TL:DR

  • Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service, is bringing its library of over 20,000 titles to the UK starting July 15.
  • Tubi, which has 80 million monthly users, offers a free service supported by ads, featuring content from major studios and its own originals.
  • The service hosts popular UK shows and will be available on iOS, Android, web, and major smart TV platforms.

Ad-supported streaming service Tubi brings its library of over 20,000 titles to the UK.

After launching successfully in the US and Canada, gathering 80 million monthly active users, Tubi is now coming to the UK. The ad-based streaming service has a library of over 20,000 movies and TV shows to watch on demand, besting Netflix’s offering of over 17,000.

While Tubi has less than half of the active monthly users than Netflix, that could be set to change. Tubi is free to the user, making income from ads rather than subscription fees. It has partnered with a range of broadcasters and studios, including Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures Entertainment, to bring big titles to the platform and create its own original content.

What is Tubi TV?

At a time when other streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video are hiking prices, Tubi has gathered users by remaining free and promising a “low ad load”. Tubi will launch in the UK on Monday, July 15 and will welcome some classic British movies to the platform to celebrate the occasion. There are other specialized titles too, including Bollywood and Nollywood films, and Arthouse Cinema.

It already hosts some UK TV shows, such as Doctor Who, Line of Duty, and other BBC and ITV shows and is expected to continue such partnerships moving forward.

“At a time when traditional programming feels homogenous and when finding what to watch feels like a chore, Tubi has been effective at delivering delight beyond the monoculture with content that appeals to diverse and vibrant fandoms,” Managing Director of International at Tubi David Salmon told T3.

“We believe that we can build a brilliantly broad, culturally ambitious offering that puts UK audiences back at the centre, and makes it fun and easy to enjoy great entertainment from around the world.”

The app will be available across iOS, Android, on the web and eventually on major smart TV platforms.

Featured image: Tubi

Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more.

