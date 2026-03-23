The NCAA has filed a federal lawsuit against DraftKings, accusing the sportsbook operator of improperly using some of its most recognizable basketball tournament trademarks. The case, lodged in Indianapolis, claims the company’s actions create a misleading connection between college sports and gambling.

The NCAA suggests DraftKings’ use of terms like “March Madness,” “Final Four,” “Elite Eight,” and “Sweet Sixteen” in its betting products and promotions violates its trademark. The NCAA is pushing for an emergency court order that would force the company to stop using those names right away.

The organization says the issue cuts into how the public understands its stance on sports betting. “This is an action for trademark infringement, trademark false association and unfair competition, and trademark dilution,” the NCAA states in its complaint seen by ReadWrite, adding that it is seeking injunctive relief and damages.

The filing showcases just how central those tournament brands are to the NCAA’s identity. It calls the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments “among the most famous and widely recognized sporting events in the United States,” pointing to their massive national following each year.

According to the complaint, DraftKings featured those marks and similar wording throughout its platform, including in betting menus and tournament-timed promotions. The NCAA argues that use “is intended to and does falsely suggest an association with, sponsorship by, or approval of DraftKings by the NCAA.”

NCAA pushes back against DraftKings using its March Madness branding

In a separate press release, the NCAA framed the dispute as a direct conflict with its long-standing position against gambling tied to college athletics. It said DraftKings’ conduct clashes with its core principle that betting should not be linked to college championships or student-athletes.

NCAA sues DraftKings for trademark infringement. https://t.co/d6lrF7RlYd — NCAA News (@NCAA_PR) March 21, 2026

The organization warned that the alleged misuse is already shaping public perception. It said that “every day that DraftKings continues to use these marks, millions of sports fans — and, critically, college students and young adults who are particularly susceptible to gambling harm — are exposed to the false suggestion that the Association has authorized or endorsed DraftKings’ gambling platform.”

Court filings expand on that concern, arguing the damage is both immediate and ongoing. The complaint adds that DraftKings’ actions “is causing immediate and irreparable harm to the NCAA by eroding control over its brands” and by “falsely linking the NCAA to commercial gambling activity it has expressly rejected.”

In response to NCAA lawsuit, DraftKings says it does not use March Madness in violation of trademark law. pic.twitter.com/Hf0y9h7fBn — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) March 21, 2026

DraftKings has pushed back on those claims, arguing its use of the terms is descriptive rather than trademark infringement. A spokesperson said: “DraftKings does not use the term March Madness as a trademark but rather uses it in plain text and as a fair use in the same manner that other tournaments are displayed, such as the NIT, in order to accurately identify the different tournaments and their respective games.

“This is protected speech under the First Amendment and is not a violation of any brand’s trademark. We are confident that the courts will deny this request for an injunction.”

At the same time, the NCAA has been raising similar objections in a separate dispute involving Kalshi, a platform offering event-based contracts tied to March Madness outcomes. In that situation, the NCAA challenged the use of its “March Madness” trademarks and took issue with wording around “outcome verification,” warning it could imply official involvement in settling those markets.

The NCAA is now asking the court for a temporary restraining order, financial damages, and other remedies. It argues that money alone won’t undo the harm, telling the court that “injunctive relief is necessary to prevent ongoing and escalating damage.”

Featured image: DraftKings / NCAA