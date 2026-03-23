Home NCAA sues DraftKings over March Madness trademarks in betting dispute

NCAA sues DraftKings over March Madness trademarks in betting dispute

NCAA and DraftKings logos displayed amid trademark lawsuit over March Madness betting dispute

The NCAA has filed a federal lawsuit against DraftKings, accusing the sportsbook operator of improperly using some of its most recognizable basketball tournament trademarks. The case, lodged in Indianapolis, claims the company’s actions create a misleading connection between college sports and gambling.

The NCAA suggests DraftKings’ use of terms like “March Madness,” “Final Four,” “Elite Eight,” and “Sweet Sixteen” in its betting products and promotions violates its trademark. The NCAA is pushing for an emergency court order that would force the company to stop using those names right away.

The organization says the issue cuts into how the public understands its stance on sports betting. “This is an action for trademark infringement, trademark false association and unfair competition, and trademark dilution,” the NCAA states in its complaint seen by ReadWrite, adding that it is seeking injunctive relief and damages.

The filing showcases just how central those tournament brands are to the NCAA’s identity. It calls the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments “among the most famous and widely recognized sporting events in the United States,” pointing to their massive national following each year.

According to the complaint, DraftKings featured those marks and similar wording throughout its platform, including in betting menus and tournament-timed promotions. The NCAA argues that use “is intended to and does falsely suggest an association with, sponsorship by, or approval of DraftKings by the NCAA.”

NCAA pushes back against DraftKings using its March Madness branding

In a separate press release, the NCAA framed the dispute as a direct conflict with its long-standing position against gambling tied to college athletics. It said DraftKings’ conduct clashes with its core principle that betting should not be linked to college championships or student-athletes.

The organization warned that the alleged misuse is already shaping public perception. It said that “every day that DraftKings continues to use these marks, millions of sports fans — and, critically, college students and young adults who are particularly susceptible to gambling harm — are exposed to the false suggestion that the Association has authorized or endorsed DraftKings’ gambling platform.”

Court filings expand on that concern, arguing the damage is both immediate and ongoing. The complaint adds that DraftKings’ actions “is causing immediate and irreparable harm to the NCAA by eroding control over its brands” and by “falsely linking the NCAA to commercial gambling activity it has expressly rejected.”

DraftKings has pushed back on those claims, arguing its use of the terms is descriptive rather than trademark infringement. A spokesperson said: “DraftKings does not use the term March Madness as a trademark but rather uses it in plain text and as a fair use in the same manner that other tournaments are displayed, such as the NIT, in order to accurately identify the different tournaments and their respective games. 

“This is protected speech under the First Amendment and is not a violation of any brand’s trademark. We are confident that the courts will deny this request for an injunction.”

At the same time, the NCAA has been raising similar objections in a separate dispute involving Kalshi, a platform offering event-based contracts tied to March Madness outcomes. In that situation, the NCAA challenged the use of its “March Madness” trademarks and took issue with wording around “outcome verification,” warning it could imply official involvement in settling those markets.

The NCAA is now asking the court for a temporary restraining order, financial damages, and other remedies. It argues that money alone won’t undo the harm, telling the court that “injunctive relief is necessary to prevent ongoing and escalating damage.”

Featured image: DraftKings / NCAA

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Illustration of a blank monthly gambling activity statement on a smartphone beside a Pennsylvania Capitol silhouette
Webster Seeks Support for Monthly Activity Statements in Pennsylvania
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of a smartphone representing sports-betting growth and gambling addiction support pressure
Betting Growth Puts North Carolina Addiction Support Under Strain
ReadWrite
Smartphone with abstract AI targeting signals beside a subtle courthouse silhouette
Boston lawsuit challenges DraftKings AI gambling promotions
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone showing AI betting analytics under regulatory scrutiny in Maine and Massachusetts
Maine Watches DraftKings AI as Massachusetts Opens Inquiry
ReadWrite
Casino entry checkpoint representing escalating fines for underage gambling in Atlantic City
Atlantic City Venues Could Face Escalating Fines Under S597
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Editorial illustration of prediction markets competing with New York sports betting tax revenue.
News

New York’s Polymarket Fight Tests Sports Betting Taxes
ReadWrite7 hours

New York has moved to sue Polymarket as prediction markets offer sports contracts outside the state’s sportsbook tax framework, raising questions about a gambling-tax base worth more than $1 billion...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software