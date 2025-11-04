NCAA warns Kalshi over language suggesting official role in outcome verification

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has sent a letter to Kalshi saying it is worried that some of the language on the prediction market platform might mislead users into thinking the organization plays an official role in checking outcomes.

In the letter dated October 30, the NCAA’s Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Scott Bearby, wrote that wording on Kalshi.com could “imply to the consuming public that the NCAA has some relationship with Kalshi which involves the NCAA ‘verifying’ or ‘approving’ data for Kalshi.”

The organization warned that “given the NCAA’s stance on sports betting, this could cause significant harm to the value and goodwill of the NCAA brand.”

The NCAA said the issue came about after it was “brought to our attention that Kalshi uses the language ‘Outcome verified from NCAA’ (with a hyperlink to NCAA.COM).” The letter asked Kalshi to change the wording to “something which clearly reflects the reality of the relationship.” As an example, the NCAA suggested swapping in the phrase “Outcome sourced from NCAA.COM.”

The organization also called on the platform to include a disclaimer on any pages that deal with NCAA games or contests. The suggested wording reads: “Kalshi is an independent sports betting platform and is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with the NCAA.”

NCAA questions Kalshi on fair competition

Apart from the branding issue, the NCAA also asked about Kalshi’s policies on keeping contests fair, including how the platform keeps an eye on collegiate sports markets and handles prohibited customers. The organization said it wanted more clarity, and among the questions it raised were:

“Is Kalshi willing to cooperate fully with NCAA integrity or prohibited customer (e.g. coach, official, athlete) investigations, including providing timely and comprehensive responses to transaction level data and geolocation requests?”

“What proactive steps does Kalshi take to monitor collegiate sports markets for integrity concerns and prohibited customers?”

“Will Kalshi promptly report integrity concerns and prohibited customers to the NCAA?”

“What classifies a prohibited customer under Kalshi’s guidelines?”

The letter also pointed out that state regulators have raised concerns about narrower “prop” style markets, asking whether Kalshi is committed to “forbidding similar predictive markets on their platforms (i.e. markets based on part of a competition or individual competitor as opposed to the entire team/competition)?”

Prediction markets like Kalshi have grown over the past year and are now competing with traditional sportsbooks in the betting world. Kalshi is currently fighting several lawsuits from state gambling regulators, who say the company is breaking state laws by offering event contracts that resemble sports bets. Kalshi says it is not under state authority and is regulated instead by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which is a federal agency.

Last month, the NCAA began an investigation into sports betting issues after it discovered that three others had been involved in gambling on their own games.

ReadWrite has reached out to Kalshi and the NCAA for comment.

