Kalshi to ramp up its sports betting operations with “critical” new hire

Kalshi in New York

Predictions market Kalshi continues its push into sports betting with a new job role for someone with ‘extensive experience with sportsbooks’.

Despite facing lawsuits for alleged unlicensed sports betting services, Kalshi appears to continue chasing the sports betting market with a dedicated new job role. Titled Sports Operations and based in New York, one of the top requirements for the role is “extensive experience with sportsbooks”, going on to highlight that a successful candidate should “understand how sportsbooks operate, common market types, settlement procedures, and the edge cases that arise in sports market operations.”

The job description goes on to describe that “a critical member” is needed to ensure Kalshi’s sports markets run flawlessly.

“The Sports Operations team is responsible for the precise execution of sports market listings, determinations, and maintaining the integrity of our sports prediction markets,” it reads. “We’re scaling rapidly, which means your role will evolve and grow with the company.”

Kalshi steps closer to sportsbooks territory

That underlines the moves that the prediction market has made recently, with it announced last week that Kalshi is working with the CFTC to launch three new sports betting options. While facing obstacles to its sports betting options, the company has expanded its offering rapidly over the last few months.

This new role suggests that Kalshi isn’t planning on slowing down in its sports event contracts, despite the ongoing legal cases in Massachusetts and New Jersey. In states where sports betting is illegal or restricted, the lawsuits allege that Kalshi is offering illegal unlicensed services through its sporting markets.

Kalshi hasn’t been shy about its aspirations, with a notable NFL-themed campaign ahead of the 2025/26 season that sets the company out alongside traditional sports betting platforms. There is also more betting terminology user in its marketing, using words like ‘bet’ and ‘wager’, as well as introducing the option to play multi-leg bets.

Featured image: Kalshi

Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

