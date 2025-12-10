The company which provides bio-analytics solutions for athletes, Orreco, will now officially integrate NBA tracking data from Sportradar.

Sportradar is the official data partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and its real-time player tracking and event data will now be used to help NBA teams optimize training loads, accelerate recovery, and support long-term physical wellbeing for athletes.

We’ve teamed up with @Orreco1 to bring @NBA player tracking & event data into their AI-powered athlete performance platform, delivering deeper, science-backed insights that boost athlete availability and deliver peak performance. 🔗 Read more: https://t.co/3DgxSiiDDK pic.twitter.com/xQLDTlkmNk — Sportradar (@Sportradar) December 9, 2025

According to the announcement about the agreement, Orrecco is the first high-performance company to utilize NBA player tracking data in this manner. It’ll also generate even more informative and science-based insights into athlete performance to help coaches, medical practitioners and trainers make more informed data-driven decisions.

Speaking on the new deal, the vice president of account management at Sportradar, Brian Josephs, said: “We are pleased to enter into this agreement with one of the foremost innovators advancing the future of performance intelligence in basketball.

“This agreement highlights the critical role of official NBA data in driving the future of basketball from on court insights and athlete performance to fan experience.”

Science-based insights to further help NBA players and coaches

Sportradar has been an official partner of the NBA for some years now, with the company being the authorized global distributor of official betting data and the distributor of live game video that is available to international sports betting operators for fans to experience in real time.

Now, this new agreement has been signed, but the length of the deal isn’t known.

The CEO and co-founder of Orreco, Dr Brian Moore, explained their work: “The demands on NBA players have never been greater.

“Over the past decade we’ve been supporting elite teams and players at the highest level of world sport to optimize their training, accelerate their recovery and prolong their careers, and the addition of real-time NBA player tracking and event data from Sportradar will only enhance that work.

“We have already found interesting patterns that we are sharing with our clients in the league to support their decision making and help them win.”

Featured Image: Sportradar