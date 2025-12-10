Home NBA players to get greater biometric data through Orreco and Sportradar deal

NBA players to get greater biometric data through Orreco and Sportradar deal

NBA players to get greater biometric data through Orreco and Sportradar deal. A graphic announcing a partnership between Sportradar and Orreco.ai. The top banner reads “Official NBA tracking data for AI-powered performance insights.” Below it are the Sportradar and Orreco.ai logos on a dark blue background. Three red icons represent optimized training, recovery, and athlete wellbeing.

The company which provides bio-analytics solutions for athletes, Orreco, will now officially integrate NBA tracking data from Sportradar.

Sportradar is the official data partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and its real-time player tracking and event data will now be used to help NBA teams optimize training loads, accelerate recovery, and support long-term physical wellbeing for athletes.

According to the announcement about the agreement, Orrecco is the first high-performance company to utilize NBA player tracking data in this manner. It’ll also generate even more informative and science-based insights into athlete performance to help coaches, medical practitioners and trainers make more informed data-driven decisions.

Speaking on the new deal, the vice president of account management at Sportradar, Brian Josephs, said: “We are pleased to enter into this agreement with one of the foremost innovators advancing the future of performance intelligence in basketball.

“This agreement highlights the critical role of official NBA data in driving the future of basketball from on court insights and athlete performance to fan experience.”

Science-based insights to further help NBA players and coaches

Sportradar has been an official partner of the NBA for some years now, with the company being the authorized global distributor of official betting data and the distributor of live game video that is available to international sports betting operators for fans to experience in real time.

Now, this new agreement has been signed, but the length of the deal isn’t known.

The CEO and co-founder of Orreco, Dr Brian Moore, explained their work: “The demands on NBA players have never been greater.

“Over the past decade we’ve been supporting elite teams and players at the highest level of world sport to optimize their training, accelerate their recovery and prolong their careers, and the addition of real-time NBA player tracking and event data from Sportradar will only enhance that work.

“We have already found interesting patterns that we are sharing with our clients in the league to support their decision making and help them win.”

Featured Image: Sportradar

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Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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