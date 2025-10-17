Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Sportradar uses AI technology to run simulations on NBA season, with outcome suggested

Sportradar uses AI technology to run simulations on NBA season, with outcome suggested

A photograph of a meticulously maintained basketball court floor, centered with a textured basketball. Sportradar uses AI technology to run simulations on NBA season, with outcome suggested

The technology company Sportradar has used its AI-powered simulation of the 2025-26 NBA season to look at who the possible champions could be, with Oklahoma City Thunder coming out on top in the predictions.

A total of 50,000 AI-powered simulations of the regular season schedule has taken place, with the model also suggesting possibilities for the NBA Finals matchups and more despite the outcome of sporting events never able to be properly determined or predicted.

According to Sportradar, it projects “the five most likely NBA Finals matchups, led by the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Thunder at 9.2% probability.

“Of the five scenarios, the defending champion Thunder and Cavaliers appeared in three matchups while the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and New York Knicks were featured in one matchup apiece.”

The simulation project also predicts that the Thunder are the most likely team to win the 2026 NBA Finals, after they were crowned repeat champion in 27.3% of the 50,000 simulations conducted.

“Behind Oklahoma City, the Nuggets (10.3%) and Cavaliers (9.4%) were the next most likely teams to win the NBA Finals, while the Rockets (8.3%) and Knicks (7.0%) each earned strong odds to capture their first championship in 30 and 52 years, respectively.”

How do Sportradar NBA AI-powered simulations work?

The company has outlined how the project has been completed, with tens of thousands of data points having been inputted into its proprietary AI engine to analyze historical data.

It has been built on NBA data and team odds for winning the NBA Finals, with the simulation estimating team strength and expected scoring.

It has also attempted to predict the race to the NBA Playoffs in each conference: “In doing so, the simulation projects three teams that are most likely to return to the playoffs after missing out last season: the Atlanta Hawks (75.1%) and Philadelphia 76ers (70.0%) in the East, and the Dallas Mavericks (60.3%) — led by 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg — in the West.”

This is the latest technology to analyze sports data, but not all sporting events follow the same patterns or trends. The company has added a caveat to its latest article, saying “the above information should not be relied upon for betting purposes.”

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Rory Campbell is under scrutiny following reports of a £5 million loss linked to a betting syndicate he founded.
Man arrested under suspicion of Ponzi scheme linked to Rory Campbell’s betting syndicate
Rachael Davies
Receiver Emeka Egbuka on the field, close-up, wearing a red jersey with '2' written on the front in white.
Fanatics Sportsbook pays out $1.5M due to Egbuka injury
Sophie Atkinson
Wolverhampton man, Ludek Fiurasek, was jailed for using leaked data for gambling.
Wolverhampton man jailed for using leaked data for gambling
Joel Loynds
William Hill locations. William Hill plans to close one in ten of its UK betting shops in 2026
William Hill plans to close one in ten of its UK betting shops in 2026
Rachael Davies
Government shutdown speculation now top wagers on Kalshi and Polymarket. A photo of the White House with the logos “Kalshi” and “Polymarket” in large text above it against a turquoise sky.
Government shutdown speculation now top wagers on Kalshi and Polymarket
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Eurojust charges two over €1 billion illegal online casino ring. Eurojust logo on dark blue background
Gambling

Eurojust charges two over €1 billion illegal online casino ring
Joel Loynds46 minutes

Two people have been charged and placed in French custody after it was discovered that they might have been running several illegal casino websites. It's estimated that the gambling ring...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software