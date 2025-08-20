Home Sportradar and Bundesliga International announce live player markets ahead of new season

Sportradar and Bundesliga International announce live player markets ahead of new season

A photograph focusing on the hands of a teenage boy gripping a modern smartphone. Sportradar and Bundesliga International announce live player markets ahead of new season

Sportradar and Bundesliga International have now made live player markets possible throughout the matches, along with other features.

Sportradar and Bundesliga International’s partnership dates back to 2005, but this new soccer season will feature the all-new additions for the first time.

The team behind the sports technology brand, Sportradar, has utilized the 3.6 million data points from every Bundesliga match and announced the launch of a suite of products.

These have been introduced ahead of the 2025-2026 Bundesliga season, which is set to return this weekend. The Bundesliga is a soccer league in Germany and is the highest level of the German soccer league system.

“The Bundesliga is always looking to innovate and, working with Sportradar, we lead the way when it comes to enhancing our media product for the betting and gaming industry,” said Peer Naubert, Chief Executive Officer of Bundesliga International.

“This long-term relationship lays the foundation for creating new ideas and staying ahead of the curve, and we’re excited to see the fruits of that labour come to life with this latest launch.”

What are the new Sportradar and Bundesliga features?

The new features include live player markets, with around 250 additional opportunities to bet per match. This has been made possible through leveraging Bundesliga tracking data and the company’s AI capabilities in real-time.

The streaming technology, 4Sight Streaming, is another new addition which will allow betting operators to incorporate AI-driven animated overlays and insights into a live stream. This introduction aims to improve the viewing experience by increasing understanding of live match action.

An enhanced live match tracker has also been announced, which is powered by tracking data and computer vision to provide in-play betting opportunities directly within the betting app.

“We are thrilled to further deepen our collaboration with Bundesliga, one of the most popular soccer leagues in the world,” said Patrick Mostboeck, SVP Fan Engagement at Sportradar.

“Over the course of our nearly twenty-year relationship, we’ve worked together to develop some of the most innovative and engaging soccer solutions for fans across the globe. And we continue to work together to power new ways to engage audiences and deliver unmatched value to the global soccer ecosystem.”

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

High school coach suspended after running prop bets on students
Joel Loynds
Bragg “unable to say” who hit it with a cyberattack
Joel Loynds
Ohtani interpreter bookkeeper potentially getting significantly reduced sentence. Mathew Bowyer in front of a blue background
Prosecutors seek leniency for Ohtani interpreter’s bookie Bowyer in gambling case
Joel Loynds
penn hollywood casino app
PENN Entertainment announces stand-alone Hollywood Casino app
Sophie Atkinson
Chinese Communist Party punishes five Hubei officials for gambling and improper card playing. Close-up of hands holding playing cards, including three aces, next to the Chinese national flag, symbolizing China’s crackdown on gambling
Chinese Communist Party punishes five Hubei officials for gambling and improper card playing
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Betting

High school coach suspended after running prop bets on students
Joel Loynds4 hours

A soccer coach from Conestoga High School, David Zimmerman, has been suspended after it was found that he was making prop bets on basketball students. The nationally recognized coach didn't...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.