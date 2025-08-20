Sportradar and Bundesliga International announce live player markets ahead of new season

Sportradar and Bundesliga International have now made live player markets possible throughout the matches, along with other features.

Sportradar and Bundesliga International’s partnership dates back to 2005, but this new soccer season will feature the all-new additions for the first time.

The team behind the sports technology brand, Sportradar, has utilized the 3.6 million data points from every Bundesliga match and announced the launch of a suite of products.

These have been introduced ahead of the 2025-2026 Bundesliga season, which is set to return this weekend. The Bundesliga is a soccer league in Germany and is the highest level of the German soccer league system.

Now available: Sportradar 4Sight for #soccer ⚽️ Patrick Mostboeck explains how our streaming tech is helping our clients transform their @Bundesliga_DE offering for fans worldwide. Learn how to bring your fans closer to the action: https://t.co/7WniOxeMdV pic.twitter.com/MQSiPkWe9e — Sportradar (@Sportradar) August 20, 2025

“The Bundesliga is always looking to innovate and, working with Sportradar, we lead the way when it comes to enhancing our media product for the betting and gaming industry,” said Peer Naubert, Chief Executive Officer of Bundesliga International.

“This long-term relationship lays the foundation for creating new ideas and staying ahead of the curve, and we’re excited to see the fruits of that labour come to life with this latest launch.”

What are the new Sportradar and Bundesliga features?

The new features include live player markets, with around 250 additional opportunities to bet per match. This has been made possible through leveraging Bundesliga tracking data and the company’s AI capabilities in real-time.

The streaming technology, 4Sight Streaming, is another new addition which will allow betting operators to incorporate AI-driven animated overlays and insights into a live stream. This introduction aims to improve the viewing experience by increasing understanding of live match action.

With this week's return of the @Bundesliga_DE, Rainer Geier highlights our collaboration with the German league and how we’ve created immersive experiences to enhance fan engagement for the betting & gaming market.

⚽️ Learn more: https://t.co/IoT9MKSGPq pic.twitter.com/ETPeDdjmKT — Sportradar (@Sportradar) August 19, 2025

An enhanced live match tracker has also been announced, which is powered by tracking data and computer vision to provide in-play betting opportunities directly within the betting app.

“We are thrilled to further deepen our collaboration with Bundesliga, one of the most popular soccer leagues in the world,” said Patrick Mostboeck, SVP Fan Engagement at Sportradar.

“Over the course of our nearly twenty-year relationship, we’ve worked together to develop some of the most innovative and engaging soccer solutions for fans across the globe. And we continue to work together to power new ways to engage audiences and deliver unmatched value to the global soccer ecosystem.”

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram