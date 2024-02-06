Mozilla introduces Monitor Plus to safeguard personal data from data brokers

Mozilla, the organization behind the popular Firefox browser, is stepping up its privacy game with the introduction of Monitor Plus, a subscription service designed to help users reclaim their personal data from the clutches of data brokers. Announced in a press release today, this new service expands on Mozilla Monitor, initially a free tool that alerts users to data breaches involving their email addresses.

Data brokers, companies that collect and sell personal information, often operate in the shadows of the internet, trading in data like phone numbers, email addresses, home addresses, and more. The process of removing personal information from these sites is notoriously complex, leaving many unaware of how to protect their privacy effectively.

Monitor Plus aims to simplify this process by proactively scanning over 190 data broker sites for users’ personal information. If it finds data such as names, locations, and birthdates, Mozilla will handle the removal process, which can range from a day to a month. This feature is part of the Monitor Plus subscription, priced at $13.99 per month, with a discounted annual rate of $8.99 per month ($107.88/year).

For those not ready to subscribe, Mozilla Monitor will continue offering a one-time free scan, guiding users through the manual removal process. This approach not only educates users about data brokers but also highlights the convenience of the subscription service for those seeking a more hands-off solution.

Both free and paid users will receive alerts about data breaches, with additional tools provided to address high-risk exposures. “When we launched Monitor, our goal was to help people discover where their personal info may have been exposed. Now, with Monitor Plus, we’ll help people take back their exposed data from data broker sites that are trying to sell it,” said Tony Amaral-Cinotto, Product Manager of Mozilla Monitor.

To use the service, users must provide Mozilla with basic personal information, which is encrypted and handled according to Mozilla’s privacy policy. Currently, Monitor Plus is only available to U.S. users. The company emphasizes the importance of such a tool, noting that 233 million people were affected by data breaches in 2023 alone.