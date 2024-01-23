X, Linkedin and more hit by ‘mother of all breaches’ data leak

Brian-Damien Morgan / Last Updated: Jan 23, 2024 / Data and Security / Hack / News
Lock resting on keyboard

Twelve terabytes of data and a staggering 26 billion records comprise the historic data leak from sites like X and Linkedin.

Data researcher Bob Dyachenko worked alongside Cybernews.com to uncover the ‘mother of all breaches’ (MOAB).

The breach is a compilation of existing breaches that have been gathered together on what the researchers are saying is an “unsecured site.” While duplicates are highly likely, the leaked data contains far more information than just credentials – most of the exposed data is sensitive and, therefore, valuable for bad actors.

Mother of all breaches

X was reported to have 281 million breaches, Linked in 251 million, and Deezer 258 million recorded leaks.

China’s messaging app QQ from tech giant Tencent was the most heavily affected with 1.5 billion records exposed, followed by another Chinese app Weibo.

Government departments were also included in the cyber-attack from the United States, Germany, Brazil and the Philippines.

How to keep your data safe online

It is good practice to constantly change passwords and ensure that there is a variation to individual logins for each site.

However, people tend to use the same passwords across multiple platforms, which could lead to a user having multiple accounts being compromised.

The researchers at Cybernews commented, “If users use the same passwords for their Netflix account as they do for their Gmail account, attackers can use this to pivot towards other, more sensitive accounts. Apart from that, users whose data has been included in supermassive MOAB may become victims of spear-phishing attacks or receive high levels of spam emails.”

Cybersecurity has become an important topic for many government institutions and major U.S. companies.

Last month saw the largest cyber-attack of the Russia-Ukraine war which crippled the largest telecoms company Kyivstar and the biggest bank in the country. The attack brought cellular blackout to millions across the war-stricken country, showing the devastating effects that digital warfare and cybercrime can bring on a national scale.

In related U.S. news, the Biden Administration has announced cybersecurity requirements for hospitals in light of stricter overall governance on data security.

The new requirements include the implementation of multi-factor authentication and the establishment of a program to promptly address software vulnerabilities.

The roles in this profession are becoming a more frequent part of the recruitment ads we see each day to mitigate the dangers that institutions face with online data security concerns.

Image credit: Unsplash.

Brian-Damien Morgan

Freelance Journalist

Brian-Damien Morganis an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014, Media and Sport Directorate of the Scottish Government. Working with ministers to enact change through sport with institutions like the Homeless World Cup. He would then lend his skills to multiple private sector institutions. Brian would win national acclaim helping his country deliver judicial education and communications during the pandemic-era. Earning a writ of personal distinction from the Lord President of Scotland for his efforts as the Head of Communications and Digital for the Judicial Office for Scotland. Brian has returned back to the thing he loves most, writing and commenting on developments across technology, gaming and legal topics, as well as any-and-all things sport related.