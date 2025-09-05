Modi highlights gaming versus gambling distinction in new Online Gaming Act

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently spoke about the significance of the new Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. Parliament cleared the law during the Monsoon Session, and the President has given it the green light. The idea is to boost e-sports and other skill-based games while putting tough restrictions on money-based online gaming.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1963607951123353602/

“You must have seen recently that during the ongoing session of Parliament, we made a law related to online gaming. Teachers should be aware of this,” Modi said. He stressed that teachers have an important role to play in making students more aware.

The Act fully bans online money games, stops advertisements promoting them, and tells banks and financial institutions not to process payments for them. Modi added that gambling often hides behind the label of gaming and ends up causing serious harm to families.

“Gaming and gambling — unfortunately, though people call it gaming, it often turns into gambling,” he said. He talked about cases where families broke apart, debts kept piling up, and even suicides happened because of how addictive these games can be.

He stressed that even though the government has introduced this law, creating awareness is just as important. He urged teachers to step in where parents may struggle, saying, “Parents can complain, but they cannot always fix the situation because it creates an atmosphere of tension. Teachers, however, can play a very big role.”

Modi distinguishes between gaming and gambling

Clarifying the distinction between gaming and gambling, Modi said, “Gaming is not bad. Gambling is bad. Gaming without money is fine. As you know, even in the Olympics now, certain forms of gaming have been recognized as sports.” He made it clear that while the government has brought in this law, spreading awareness is just as important.

The Prime Minister also talked about India’s potential in the global gaming industry. “Our government is working to ensure that our youth increase their global presence in the gaming sector,” he said, adding that startups in the country are already innovating in this field.

Modi said he was sure that if schools and colleges help students see the difference, gaming could become a great career opportunity instead of a problem.

Featured image: www.kremlin.ru / CC Attribution 4.0 International / Canva