Major League Baseball has commenced a probe into allegations of theft and illegal gambling involving Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star player Shohei Ohtani.

After media reports surfaced last week regarding Mizuhara’s links to an illegal bookmaker, he was released from the Dodgers setup with immediate effect.

There has been no suggestion of any gambling activity from Ohtani, but the Japanese pitcher has become embroiled in this controversy due to his close relationship with his interpreter. The duo have been close friends since the 29-year-old moved to the US to play for the Los Angeles Angels in 2018.

Since then, ‘Shotime’ signed for the Dodgers in a $700 million, 10-year deal, in December last year. He made his debut for the Dodgers in the recent victory against the San Diego Padres in South Korea, as part of MLB’s Seoul Series, one of the four international stops the league is embarking on throughout the season.

“Major League Baseball has been gathering information since we learned about the allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei (Mizuhara) from the news media,” said a statement from the league commissioner’s office on Friday.