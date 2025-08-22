Home Minnesota court dismisses lawsuit against tribal gaming executives

Minnesota court dismisses lawsuit against tribal gaming executives

The Minnesota Federal Court has dismissed a lawsuit against tribal gaming executives following allegations of illegal gambling.

Running Aces, a company that operates a casino, a racetrack, and a restaurant in Minnesota, alleged that five tribal casinos are offering illegal gambling options, or offered them in the past. Each of these casinos is owned and operated by a federally recognized tribe, either the Prairie Island Indian Community, the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, the Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, or the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community.

Because federally recognized tribes are immune to lawsuits, unless determined otherwise by the US Congress, Running Aces did not directly file a lawsuit against the tribes, but against dozens of current and former employees linked to the casinos, seeking both declaratory and injunctive relief. This lawsuit has now been dismissed ‘on numerous grounds’, including the fact that the tribes are required parties, yet cannot be sued.

Why was the lawsuit dismissed?

Although Running Aces attempted to overcome the dismissal by splitting up its claims between prospective equitable relief and damages separately, the filing came too late to be accepted by the court. That means the lawsuit is now entirely thrown out, without further room for amendments or appeals without a whole new lawsuit filing.

The court also took into account ‘the threat of crippling individual liability’ for the defendants, reasoning that those named in the lawsuit would have to weigh their official and legal responsibilities against their personal and financial interests.

“There can be no question that imposing enormous financial liability on the individuals who operate [the] casinos – indeed, even the threat of such liability – is likely to severely hamper those Tribes’ ability to operate their casinos, which are their economic lifeblood,” reads the court ruling from the Minnesota Federal Court.

Lawsuits related to tribal gaming rights can often escalate to higher courts, although it didn’t happen in this case. In June, the US Supreme Court was forced to weigh in on a Florida gambling lawsuit involving tribes.

Featured image: Flickr, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Atlético Nacional launches its own digital slot game in partnership with Betsson
Rachael Davies
progressplay second fine
ProgressPlay faces second fine for AML and social responsibility failures
Rachael Davies
A hand over a neon lit keyboard in a dark room. Pakistan’s cybercrime agency lists illegal gambling and trading apps
Pakistan’s cybercrime agency lists illegal gambling and trading apps
Suswati Basu
turkey illegal betting arrests
Turkey cracks down on illegal betting and fraud in fresh round of arrests
Rachael Davies
india new gambling bill minister warning
Indian ministers warn illegal gambling could rise from new bill
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

Atlético Nacional launches its own digital slot game in partnership with Betsson
Rachael Davies48 minutes

Atlético Nacional is the first Colombian football club to launch its own digital slot game, in partnership with gambling operator Betsson. Global sports betting operator Betsson and leading Colombian football...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.