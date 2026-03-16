Home Minnesota senators push bill to ban online sweepstakes casino-style games

Minnesota senators push bill to ban online sweepstakes casino-style games

Minnesota senators push bill to ban online sweepstakes casino-style games. Tablet displaying “YOU WON!” with a royal flush poker hand beside Minneapolis skyline and highway traffic, symbolizing Minnesota online sweepstakes gambling debate.

Minnesota lawmakers are moving to shut down a fast-growing category of online gaming platforms that resemble casino gambling but operate under sweepstakes rules. A newly introduced bill would ban those platforms statewide if it becomes law.

The proposal, Senate File 4474, was introduced Monday (March 16) during Minnesota’s 94th legislative session. The bipartisan measure comes from Sens. Jordan Rasmusson, John Marty, Erin Maye Quade, Warren Limmer, and Matt Klein. After its introduction, the bill received its first reading and was sent to the Senate Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee for review.

Lawmakers behind the proposal say the goal is to address a regulatory gray area surrounding online sweepstakes-style games. The platforms tend to look and function like digital casinos, but they work under promotional sweepstakes frameworks rather than traditional gambling regulations.

Generally, players purchase or buy virtual tokens and then use them to play casino-style games such as slots or table games. The games may award prizes, including cash or cash equivalents, depending on how the platform structures its promotions.

Minnesota’s proposal arrives as several other states begin examining similar platforms. Legislators in Maine have also introduced a bill that would ban online sweepstakes casinos, while Indiana recently adopted new rules tightening oversight of certain sweepstakes promotions. In Louisiana, lawmakers are considering legislation targeting financial backers and service providers that help sweepstakes gaming companies operate.

How the Minnesota proposal defines and blocks sweepstakes style gaming

The Minnesota legislation lays out detailed definitions explaining how these platforms function and why lawmakers believe they resemble gambling operations.

Central to the proposal is the concept of a dual-currency system. The bill describes this as a payment model where participants provide consideration to receive virtual currency that can be used in a simulated gambling environment and may lead to eligibility for prizes or cash rewards.

Under the measure, an online sweepstakes game would include any internet-based game, contest, or promotional offering accessible through mobile phones, computers, or other connected devices that uses this type of dual-currency system while simulating casino-style or other gambling activity.

The commissioner of public safety and attorney general must (1) deny a person from commencing or continuing operations if the person or an affiliate of the person knowingly accepts revenue that is directly or indirectly derived from an online sweepstakes game, and (2) enforce penalties on behalf of a finding of prohibited engagement.

Senator File 4474

If the bill becomes law, it would make it illegal for any individual or company to operate, conduct, or promote such platforms within Minnesota.

The restrictions would also extend well beyond the operators themselves. The proposal targets the broader ecosystem that supports these platforms, including licensed businesses, applicants, financial institutions, payment processors, geolocation services, gaming content providers, platform operators, and media affiliates involved in promotion.

State officials would receive enforcement authority as well. The commissioner of public safety and the Minnesota attorney general would be required to deny businesses the ability to start or continue operating if they knowingly accept revenue connected to online sweepstakes games.

Violations would be handled under existing Minnesota laws governing sweepstakes-related misconduct.

Featured image: Canva

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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