Indiana has adopted a wide-ranging regulatory measure that reshapes how the state handles certain sweepstakes-style online games. Governor Mike Braun signed House Bill 1052 into law on March 12, 2026, setting new limits on digital gaming products often tied to social-casino platforms.

State lawmakers approved the bill earlier in the legislative session, according to official records from the Indiana General Assembly. Most provisions will begin taking effect on July 1, 2026. Alongside changes to alcohol licensing and administrative gambling rules, the law also introduces penalties tied specifically to online sweepstakes-style gaming activity.

Indiana targets online sweepstakes gaming with new law

The legislation mainly focuses on internet-based sweepstakes games designed to resemble traditional casino gambling. Under the statute, a “sweepstakes game” refers to a digital game played through devices like smartphones or computers that operates with a dual- or multi-currency system. Players in those systems may exchange virtual currency for cash prizes or entries that can lead to cash-equivalent rewards.

Lawmakers wrote the definition broadly so it captures online games that simulate popular gambling formats. The law explicitly references products that resemble slot machines, poker, bingo, table games, lottery-style games, or even sports wagering experiences delivered through sweepstakes mechanics.

With the new authority created under HB 1052, the Indiana Gaming Commission can issue significant financial penalties. Regulators may levy civil fines reaching as high as $100,000 against operators or individuals who knowingly run those games within Indiana or conduct transactions involving players located in the state.

However, the Social Gaming Leadership Alliance (SGLA), a trade organization representing companies involved in social-style gaming, pushed back on the legislation after the governor signed it.

“We are disappointed that HB 1052 has become law, but are grateful to the many Indiana lawmakers who engaged thoughtfully on the merits of regulating this long-standing industry,” said Sean Ostrow, managing director of SGLA, in a statement provided to ReadWrite.

Ostrow added that the legislative debate showed “meaningful bipartisan support for a smarter approach that embraces innovation and economic growth,” and said the organization intends to continue discussions with state lawmakers about establishing a regulatory framework for the sector.

The alliance argues that a regulated framework could produce meaningful tax revenue while building consumer protections into the sector. Its proposal calls for safeguards such as age verification systems, responsible gameplay measures, and stronger data privacy standards. According to the group’s estimates, a structured regulatory model could deliver more than $20 million in annual tax revenue for Indiana.

The organization also stressed the existing popularity of the games among residents, stating that “Social Plus games have been operating lawfully in Indiana since 2012 and are enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers.”

Virginia becomes the 5th state to propose a ban on sweepstakes casinos in the 2026 legislative session, joining Maine, Indiana, Florida and Mississippi. Virginia's proposed sweeps ban is part of the iGaming bill introduced earlier this week. HB 161: https://t.co/SsJ5rUHZs1 pic.twitter.com/QtxWrtkgC9 — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) January 11, 2026

Indiana now joins several states, including Montana, examining or restricting sweepstakes-style gaming models that operate outside traditional gambling oversight.

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