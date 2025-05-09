Languagesx
Mikita Badziakouski continues to soar by winning €50K High Roller at EPT Monte Carlo

Mikita Badziakouski continues to soar by winning €50K High Roller at EPT Monte Carlo

Poker superstar Mikita Badziakouski is adding yet another impressive title to his resume after capturing the €50,000 high roller event at the 2025 European Poker Tour in Monte Carlo. The 33-year-old from Belarus outplayed a field of 50 competitors, taking home an impressive $893,272 prize.

This latest triumph comes hot on the heels of his sixth-place finish in the €100,000 super high roller just days earlier, where he secured another $496,078.

The victory boosts Badziakouski’s lifetime tournament earnings to a staggering $65,720,249, comfortably securing him the third spot on poker’s all-time money list, trailing only Bryn Kenney ($76,792,663) and Justin Bonomo ($69,415,857).

Notably, Badziakouski’s newest paycheck doesn’t even rank among his top 20 career cashes, just showing how impressive his past successes are.

He also now leads fourth-ranked Stephen Chidwick by approximately $250,000 in career earnings, further cementing his elite status within the global poker community.

Pocket poker chips

Beyond the winnings, Badziakouski earned 510 Card Player Player of the Year points from this event, marking his fourth final-table finish this year. With his consistent performance, he’s positioned himself prominently for another deep POY run.

The final table was a battleground of elite poker talent, featuring seasoned pros including Italian player Enrico Camosci (7th place), WSOP bracelet winner Masashi Oya (6th place), and decorated WPT and two-time bracelet winner Nick Petrangelo (4th place).

Third place went to rising poker star Chris Nguyen, who continues his impressive run after recently winning the €100,000 buy-in for over $2 million. Nguyen banked another $398,772 here, raising his lifetime earnings beyond the $5 million mark despite playing on the live high-stakes scene for under three years.

Brian Kim of the United States, who finished runner-up, collected a tidy sum of $590,228. Kim, known for placing seventh in the 2024 WSOP main event, now holds career tournament earnings exceeding $11.8 million.

With this latest victory, Badziakouski only further cements his status as one of poker’s most consistent and successful players and at only 33, we’re sure they’ll be many more victories (and prize money) to be earned as the years progress.

