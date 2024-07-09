Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Microsoft Notepad gets an upgrade and a long awaited feature after over 40 years

Microsoft Notepad gets an upgrade and a long awaited feature after over 40 years

A powerful and dynamic cinematic image displaying a small blue notepad logo, encapsulated in a vibrant orange aura that radiates energy. The logo appears to be floating in mid-air, with a swirling vortex of colors and energy behind it. The background is an impressive blend of blues, purples, and greens, with streaks of light bursting through the atmosphere. The overall effect is of a celestial event, as if witnessing the birth of a new star., cinematic
TL:DR

  • Notepad in Windows 11 finally gets spellcheck and autocorrect after 41 years, featuring a red underline for mistakes.
  • Users can enable or disable spellcheck and autocorrect on a file-by-file basis in Notepad settings.
  • The feature is gradually rolling out for Windows 11 users, with autocorrect and spellcheck options customizable in settings.

Microsoft is finally bringing out a crucial and long-awaited feature for Notepad as part of a Windows 11 update.

After 41 years out in the world, Microsoft’s Notepad app will finally get spellcheck and autocorrect. The two features are so commonplace as to be virtually standard issue across most other digital services but have not yet been present in the note-taking app.

Microsoft has of course already introduced spellcheck in Word and the feature in Notepad is thought to look much the same. Namely, it will use a red underline to show mistakes. The key difference is that right-clicking requires a double click to see a suggested menu of correct options, while in Word it takes just one.

The feature has been tested in Notepad since March and is now being quietly rolled out in gradual waves for Windows 11 users.

Microsoft first launched spellcheck in Word in 1985, meaning there have been almost four decades where the company could have translated into Notepad. However, the plain text app was also meant to be a less complex version of Word, perhaps offering a reason as to why it was never in place.

Microsoft notepad

How to use spellcheck and autocorrect in Notepad

You can enable or disable spellcheck on a file-by-file basis in Notepad. You can toggle off corrections like .md, .srt, .lrc, or .lic within the settings. It will be automatically disabled in log files and other coding-related file types.

If you don’t already have access to spellcheck, make sure you’re using Windows 11, as it’s only available in the latest software. Otherwise, it might not have rolled out to you yet, so wait a few days to see if it becomes available.

Autocorrect can also be similarly disabled and enabled in the settings, offering the ability to automatically correct spellings. It can also be toggled on and off between individual files.

Featured image: Microsoft

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

Overwatch 2 hero Reinhardt in an Optimus Prime skin -- in an anime-style trailer -- leaning on his axe and gazing at a coin in his hand
Overwatch 2’s crossover with The Transformers goes live with — wait for it — Optimus Prime-hardt
Owen Good
A futuristic concept art of a tiny, intricate nanobot navigating through the complex network of neural pathways in the human brain. The braim, as it is depicted, is a highly detailed and colorful representation of the brain's structure. The nanobot, with its glowing, multicolored exterior, appears to be performing a specialized task within the braim, leaving a trail of shimmering light behind it.
AI visionary predicts the future, says we’ll have nanobots in our brain
Sophie Atkinson
An illustration of Nicholas Cage looking concerned
Nicolas Cage says he’s ‘terrified’ of AI: ‘What are you going to do with my body and my face?’
Sophie Atkinson
Pokemon Go app on a mobile phone. Someone holding the phone up in a park, can see greenery behind the phone.
Pokemon Go finally available in China, but for only 30 minutes
Sophie Atkinson
Apple Watch iOS 11 and iPhone with health monitoring diagnostics
Apple Watch X rumored to get several key upgrades both inside and out
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Artwork for Darkest Dungeons 2
Gaming

Darkest Dungeon 2: console release date, game modes, and more
Rachael Davies1 min

Darkest Dungeon 2 has been out in some shape or form since 2021, continuing the roguelike RPG franchise but it's soon coming to consoles. Developed and published by Red Hook...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.