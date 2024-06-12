Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – Release date, trailers, platforms, and more

The Metal Gear franchise is one of the most beloved when it comes to stealthy affairs, and when you throw the name Snake Eater around, fans will recall what an amazing experience that game was.

Now, it’s receiving the remake treatment under the new name of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Here, we’ll reveal what we know on its release date, trailers, platforms, editions, and more, so you can get hyped for Naked Snake’s return.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date

At this current time, the only official Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater release date we have is 2024.

However, it appears that the official GameStop X account may have let the official release date slip in a now deleted post.

In this post, it stated that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be “coming 11.17” meaning we will have it in our hands November 17, 2024.

This is a Sunday though, a day that typically is very sparse in game releases, so it could just be a mistake on GameStop’s part. On the flip side though, this will mark the 20th anniversary of the original Snake Eater so it certainly isn’t out of the question.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater trailers

There have been three trailers released for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, each progressing in terms of how much Konami has allowed us to see of the title.

The first of the trailers was an announcement trailer which at first glance, didn’t appear to be a Metal Gear game at all, and instead something akin to a wildlife sim. However, at the end, Snake rears his head, confirming that we are in fact heading back to the jungle.

The second trailer gave us our first in-engine look at what the newly revamped Snake Eater’s graphics would be as you play.

There’s certainly a classic feel to the game that comes across but the visuals are something that simply blows its predecessor out of the water.

And finally, the last trailer we have currently, which debuted at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024. This one is the first ‘official’ complete reveal of the game containing both cutscenes, and gameplay, wrapped up in a nice two minute package.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater platforms

Thankfully, even though the original Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater was a PS2 exclusive on its initial release, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

This is fantastic for those that didn’t get to experience the original game when it first came out, and opens the franchise up to allow for even more Metal Gear fans to trickle in.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater editions

There are technically four Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater editions – the Day One Edition, the Deluxe Edition, the Collector’s Pack, and then the standard base game.

The Day One Edition contains the game as well as an “early purchase bonus” that has not been announced yet. After the Day One Edition subsides, just the base game will be sold, hence the technical ‘three’ editions.

The Deluxe Edition is where things get a bit fancy. This one will include the Day One Edition of the game, the Sneaking DLC Pack, and Bonus Items including a steelbook, keyring, patch, and art cards.

As for the Collector’s Pack, while this has been announced, there are no further details on this. Since this will be a tier above the Deluxe Edition though, we expect there to be some form of collectible, potentially a statue that you will be able to place in your gaming setup.

Why is it called Metal Gear Solid Delta?

With Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater being basically a remake of the original game, many expected that the title would follow suit, potentially just slapping “remake” on the end of it to differentiate old and new.

However, Konami has gone down a slightly different route throwing a Delta symbol in there which is making most a little confused.

So why is it called Metal Gear Solid Delta? Well, according to Konami themselves, the name embodies “the concept of the remake project” since the game will be true to the original “without changing structure”.