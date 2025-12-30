Home Meridianbet extends title sponsorship with Serbian basketball team

Meridianbet extends title sponsorship with Serbian basketball team

Meridianbet branding on a red background with four people stood in front of it, three men and one woman. The two people in the middle, a man on the left and woman smiling on the right, are holding a BC Crvena Zvezda sports jersey. There's a black desk in front of them.

The sports betting and iGaming operator Meridianbet has announced that its title sponsorship with the basketball team BC Crvena Zvezda will continue through 2030.

The team is a men’s professional basketball club based in Belgrade, Serbia, and is part of the Red Star multi-sports club. They compete in the EuroLeague, which is European basketball’s top-tier club competition that involves 20 teams across 12 countries, with it amassing over 90 million fans globally. This league serves as a talent pipeline to the NBA.

This recently announced multi-year extension comes after the duo has already been in partnership for three years, with this first beginning back in January 2023. Since then, Meridianbet has served as the club’s title sponsor and official betting partner.

Due to the agreement, the club will continue to compete as ‘Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet’ across EuroLeague, ABA League, and Serbian League competitions. The branding of the operator will also continue to be prominently featured on the team’s jerseys and throughout Belgrade Arena home matches.

Meridianbet and BC Crvena Zvezda build on current partnership

The renewed deal will also see the extension of Meridianbet’s investment in the club through an increased financial commitment and enhanced brand activation initiatives. Although the value of the investment hasn’t been made public.

“Extending our title sponsorship with Crvena Zvezda through 2030 reflects our commitment to long-term brand building in markets where basketball is more than a sport—it’s a way of life for fans, players, and entire communities,” said Zoran Milosevic, CEO of Meridianbet.

“Over the past three years, this partnership has provided measurable brand impact across our core markets while enabling us to support one of Europe’s most storied basketball institutions. As we scale Meridianbet’s operations across 18 jurisdictions, partnerships with premier sports properties like Crvena Zvezda create sustained visibility with audiences that align with our customer demographics.”

Since partnering together, there have been a number of corporate social responsibility initiatives carried out, including youth basketball development programs and community outreach programs.

Featured Image: via press release on GlobeNewswire

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Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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