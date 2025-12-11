Home Former basketball student athlete found to have violated sports betting rules, NCAA says

Former basketball student athlete found to have violated sports betting rules, NCAA says

NCAA boots gambling students after they won over $16K betting on themselves. Former basketball student athlete found to have violated sports betting rules, NCAA says. NCAA logo on top of blurred image of basketball game. Every person and players allegedly involved in the NCAA point shaving scandal

A student athlete has been alleged to have violated sports betting rules as the NCAA says he shared information to another student athlete at a different school.

The NCAA Committee on Infractions have approved a negotiation resolution after carrying out an investigation, they say this “uncovered sports betting violations by Marcus Williams, a former men’s basketball student-athlete at San Francisco.”

According to the agreement, the athlete knowingly provided information to another student who was betting on daily fantasy platforms on Williams’ performance. “Additionally, Williams did not cooperate with the investigation when he knowingly provided false or misleading information to investigators. The sports betting violations trigger permanent ineligibility,” the NCAA continues.

NCAA and student athlete resolve case through negotiation resolution

The alleged violations are said to have been uncovered when the enforcement staff reviewed text messages, with records on the other student athletes’ phone indicating that information was provided on nine occasions between November 2024 and January 2025.

“In each instance, Williams directed Robinson to take the over line on his performance,” the NCAA reports.

“When interviewed by enforcement staff, Williams knowingly provided false or misleading information when he denied having a daily fantasy sports account — which was under his name and email address.”

The case has been resolved through negotiation resolution in coordination with the school, per the infractions process, and the student participated in the resolution and agreed to the violations.

“The Committee on Infractions does not currently assess penalties for student-athletes who violated NCAA rules but did approve the findings, confirming that the violations occurred. Student-athletes who are found to have violated NCAA rules are ineligible and can only be reinstated with the assistance of an NCAA school.”

It was in 2023 when Division I members changed the guidelines for student-athlete reinstatement for sports betting violations. Now, the starting point for student athletes who bet on their own games or share information for betting purposes is a permanent loss of eligibility.

Featured Image: NCAA / Canva

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Sophie Atkinson
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Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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